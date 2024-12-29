In the image above left, Domingo flanks Navas at UD Los Palacios; same red print on the right print; In the lower left corner, the three palatial men: Domingo, Jesús and Wilfred, who also appear in De la Fuente’s youth film from the 2000s, with Puerta and Fernando Vega, among others.



12/29/2024



Updated at 06:59h.





His story never ended with Wilfred, whom Pablo Blanco went to look for one bright day, not in vain bringing back a pearl that changed the future of an entire club, and the truth is that it is now known. Because the story of the discovery of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only