Emiliano Martínezworld champion goalkeeper with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, gave an in-depth interview after receiving the award for the best goalkeeper on the planet at the Ballon d’Or gala, in dialogue with L’Equipe, where he reviewed the entire journey of his career to reach the successful moment where he is today.
“Suffering to overcome is the story of my life,” he defined, in a great one-on-one with the journalist Florent Torchut. Next, we review the most spectacular revelations from “Dibu”, who is always very open to chatting and has no problem opening his heart to him.
“They told me they had other good goalkeepers. I was young, I still had to progress. Then I had another test at Independiente and Pepé Santorothe goalkeeper coach, saw something in me that the others did not see. She felt that I had enormous potential.”
“It was difficult for my father, he had to work ten, twelve hours a day. He suffered. When you work in a port in Argentina, sometimes you get paid and sometimes you don’t. Some people run away because they don’t want to pay you… My father and mother had to work more to pay bills or school fees. His example made my brother and me very strong.”.
“The Independiente pension is located in Villa Domínico, right next to an emergency neighborhood. And, at that moment, there was no wall between them. There were drugs, alcohol, girls… Many friends went to see the girls there or brought them to the center. At that time, I went to the gym, bowling or trained alone. In the gym there was a fence that I couldn’t jump over. So, while everyone else was out partying, I was practicing jumping this fence. That was already my mentality”.
“I learned a lesson from the bad experience in Getafe. I played six games with a terrible coach (José Bordalás), I’m not afraid to say it. I made mistakes, like everyone, and that’s when I started seeking help from a psychologist to help me mentally.. If I hit rock bottom there? I’ve never been so low. “I have gone through so many bad moments, I have felt so many bad vibes, that today I enjoy all the beautiful things that happen to me.”
“I had an argument with Mikel Arteta, my coach at Arsenal, and I told him that my dream was to play for the national team and that for that I had to leave. He didn’t like it, but he understood it, he told me he would give me a chance to leave and Aston Villa bet on me. Thanks to this club I was able to achieve my goal and this year we played in the European Cup (the Conference League) for the first time in thirteen years.”
