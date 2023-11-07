🗣️ Draw Martínez in @lequipe:

“Psychological help helps me find balance. I don’t feel big when I win and I don’t feel catastrophic when I score four or five goals. It allows me to maintain control when I’m angry.

And, although it seems that everything… pic.twitter.com/3QLsdEFakm

