Englishman Danny Mountain was considered one of the best talents of his generation. When he is seriously injured at 16, his success seems to elude him. But fate has a different career in store for him: that of an actor in adult films!

If you are unsuccessful at first, they say in England, you have to try again. But when it is clear that in a field it will not be as successful as one hopes, perhaps it is better to look for a new activity. And maybe reach decidedly unexpected peaks. This is the case of Danny Mountain, who as a young man dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. And he could also do it, given that at nine he goes to Southampton, which anticipates Chelsea, West Ham and Spurs. Things are going well at St Mary’s, to the point where world champion Alan Ball considers him one of the best talents of his generation. Too bad that at 16 a very serious knee injury forces him to end his career. Danny starts working as a carpenter, but things will take a very different turn … See also Falcao and his love story: roses and kisses on his anniversary

PORN – He told it himself. Brand reported his statements a while ago explaining how he found himself working … in porn. “At the time I was dating a girl that ended up on page three in the tabloids, her agent wanted her to turn to porn. She didn’t want to, but I went with her to the audition in London. I didn’t know what to expect. sexual part I wasn’t nervous, I was more nervous than someone picking me up. When I told my mother she was in a bit of shock, but we talked about it and after a few months she stopped worrying. It was normal that he did, I was 19, but he immediately understood that it was something that made me happy. My father, on the other hand, is a great one, as soon as I told him he replied ‘go son!’ “.

TOP 10 – And Danny has gone all out, to the point where he lives in the United States at the age of 37, has made more than 600 movies, made the top 10 highest paid adult actors in the world and has been married twice with two co-workers. In the meantime, he has got to know many former footballers who have turned to the cinema, including the legendary Vinnie Jones, with whom he occasionally finds himself kicking a ball. “When I was a kid I dreamed of becoming a famous footballer. Unfortunately, I will never be able to score a goal for England, but that hasn’t stopped me from being successful. ball with Vinnie Jones and other famous people “. Maybe he won’t have earned as much as Rooney’s almost contemporary but … we can be satisfied! See also Rafael Santos Borré: 'We will win against Barcelona with my goal'

