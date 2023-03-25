Chris Morris he was a frequent visitor to the English and Scottish fields between the 80s and 90s. More than 150 appearances with the shirts of Sheffield and Middlesbourgh, as many with that of Celtic. For him also 35 appearances with Irish national. However, when in 1997 he chose to retire from playing football, he did not remain in the sports scene. He returned to Newquay, in Cornwall, his place of birth. In fact, his family ran a “Morris pasties” pastry shop there. So he chose to continue the thriving family business, churning out sweets and so on. However the pastry shop closed its doors in 2007, selling the business.