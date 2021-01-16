She is 30 years old and worked as an actress in some of Cris Morena’s most remembered fictions: Summer of ’98, Floricienta and Chiquititas. But time passed and Catherine Artusi She seemed to find her new passion in textile design, creating her own clothing brand.

In between, it was mom. Bacco, 10 years old, was the result of his relationship with Juan Manuel “el Chaco” Torres, a former footballer of remembered time spent at Racing Club and San Lorenzo de Almagro, among other clubs. The couple broke up and some time later Cata was seen in the company of the theatrical producer Ariel Diwan, the one with the scandal with the dancer Gisela Bernal.

In recent weeks, Cata made headlines again, but this time for a much more dramatic reason. The young woman denounced in her networks that the father of her son had taken him to Corrientes and did not allow her to see him or communicate with him.

He even started a campaign that also targeted Alejandra Sheridan, the former footballer’s new partner.

“We ask for urgent help. Juan Manuel Torres along with Alejandra Sheridan are depriving the minor Rocco Torres Artusi of his liberty, whose whereabouts have been unknown a week ago. The mother has no contact with her son or knows his condition,” said the desperate man. message published by Cata.

The request circulated by actress Catalina Artusi against former soccer player Juan Manuel Chaco Torres to reunite with her son.

And he concluded: “We need a sign of life and that they return the minor. We call for the solidarity of everyone who knows his whereabouts or has seen him to be able to re-link him with his family.”

According to Artusi’s account, Torres had promised to take Bacco away for a few weeks, but four months had already passed without hearing from the minor.

“He had to give it back to me weeks ago. I’m going through torture. Eight years ago we separated and we have a son in common who is at risk because they had to do a tracheostomy when he was a child,” Artusi wrote on his social networks.

Catalina Artusi with her son Bacco.

The legal conflict between Artusi and Torres has to do with the possession of the child, a situation that becomes more complex because the former soccer player lives in Corrientes with his wife and other children.

“I took care of my son all my life and I find this. Something similar happened once, but I thought it would not happen again,” Catalina lamented. And she added, anguished: “I sent it with a cell phone and they took it from her. In these two and a half months they cut off my communication with him and they only let me speak with the baby out loud from the father’s cell phone ”.

“He told me that he wanted to come back and spoke to me in code,” the actress said.

Seeing that I had no news, Catalina decided to travel to Corrientes and track her son’s location herself, because she didn’t have the address. Situation that was resolved with a happy ending for the mother and her son.

“Back with mom”, wrote happy Cata, showing a photo of the reunion, hugging Bacco.

The happiness of Catalina Artusi upon reuniting with her son.

In August 2015, Torres was arrested after another former partner denounced him for gender violence after threatening her with a firearm. 2005 World Champion with the Argentina Under 20 National Team, Chaco retired from soccer in 2018, after playing soccer in Kazakhstan.