Carlos and Jordi Grangel are two professionals from Barcelona in the world of animation. They founded Grangel Studio in 1995. They have worked with directors such as Steven Stielberg, Guillermo del Toro and Tim Burton. But they had never played at home. They are both from Barça. It was their grandmother Fina who took them for the first time in 1974 to see a team training session. “We saw Cholo Sotil and Cruyff. It was spectacular,” they remember. Children and grandchildren of Barça members, they enjoyed the games at the old Camp Nou and the Dream Team led by their idol, Johan Cruyff. They would have liked Ronaldinho’s smile to have been eternal. And that Leo Messi had not left. They also love to see Barça Femenino succeed, a team that has captured them. For everything, when Barcelona called them to ask them to create the 125º mascot. anniversary, they barely thought about it. The result was CAT. A culé cat inspired by a wild and happy feline whose silhouette is born from the Blaugrana shield.

CAT, the mascot of FC Barcelona Xavi Jurio, LV

The brothers receive The Vanguard in their studio, located very close to Spotify Camp Nou, to explain the creation process that has occupied them for the last eight months. “David Carabén gave our name to Barça. We knew his wife, Flora Saura. He interviewed us for a report. The Barça Identity department contacted us. They sent us an email on January 25, 2024,” says Carlos as he shows us the place where everything took place. The walls display an international career working with DreamWorks, Warner bros , sony either Universal Pictures . Creating great hits like Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda either The Corpse Bride. In addition, they have been awarded an Oscar for Pinocchio and an Annie for Spirit.



CAT at the Johan Cruyff Stadium Marc Graupera

“I told Carlos: ‘There is an email from Barça. How strange isn’t it? that is not our field of action.’ We looked to see if it was true. They told us that they wanted to collaborate with us and that we could talk. And they came two weeks later to confront us. We were excited because it’s like playing at home and that’s something new,” adds Jordi.

Everything is praise from the brothers for the team Barça Identity led by Paloma Mikadze. “They have not imposed anything on us. They only asked us that the mascot be transversal, modern and genderless,” says Jordi. “And, although obviously Barça has paid us, we don’t do it for money. What matters to us is that, whether he lives one year or seven lives, CAT will be Barça history and that is already a lot,” Carlos insists.

The cat is born from the Barça shield, which is the element that best defines the club.”

“We started working with the briefing that the club gave us. Some documents that explained the history and values ​​of the entity. They also gave us the Barça crest and a color guide. Search for players, shirts, colors, emblems, the flag of Catalonia, special moments with Cruyff, moments of now, present, future, past… everything,” Jordi remembers. “Until we asked ourselves who the animals of Catalonia were,” adds Carlos.

And Jordi did a search on the Internet. “The donkey and the Catalan shepherd came out, the Pyrenean newt and also the wild cat. It is a protected species that lives in the Pyrenees, Montseny and the ports of Tortosa-Beceite. It is also in danger of extinction,” Jordi recalls.

The cat is born from the Barça shield, which is the element that best defines the club.”

Jordi Grangel





That was the first key. But how did they transform it? “We had the cat, yes. But we ran the risk of being told ‘he looks like Garfield or Felix the cat’. And we take the shield, which is the most identifying symbol of Barça. It represents the legacy, the history and the colors. We saw that the silhouette fit the possible head of the cat,” says Jordi. “You can like it or not. But no one can say that he is not Barça’s cat,” they both insist. “Then we built the body, which cost a little more,” remembers Jordi. “We presented 100 pages of creations with up to 90 poses of the cat. And dressed in all the football kits, from the four sections and La Masia. It is a cat with many lives. The president, whom we met last year at Barça-Real Sociedad, loved it,” they remember.



CAT German Parga

CAT has been evolving. At first he didn’t have the ball in his mouth. It was a heart. And the body was less stylized than now. To do so, the brothers found extra inspiration in Barça Femenino. “Xavi’s Barça didn’t quite work. But they did win everything. We love Graham Hansen. He deserves more awards,” says Carlos. “CAT transmits all the joy of the feminine,” they insist.

Whether he lives a year or seven, CAT will be Barça history and that is already a lot for us.”

Carlos Grangel





They worked the entire month of August also waiting for the agreement with Nike. The Blaugrana mascot finished taking shape two days before the gala when the DDT studio, together with the Grangels, finished the costume. “We were nervous. But we believe that CAT has been well accepted,” say the brothers. “In the end we enjoyed the Liceu gala. We like Flick. And it’s great that Xavi and Koeman came. They are the history of this club,” they say.

Two months of production by DDT Efectes

The production of the mascot and those in charge of bringing it to life have been the company DDT Efectes Especials, founded by David Martí and Montse Ribé. This company has worked on major productions such as The Orphanage, The Skin I Live In or A Monster Comes to See Me, among others, and in 2007 they won one of the highest recognitions in the sector, an Oscar for their work in Pan’s Labyrinth, by Guillermo del Toro. “It has been a pleasure to work with them,” say the Grangel brothers. “We started two months before the gala. It was important to choose materials that did not slip, were visible and mobile. Nothing is stuck. You can undress. You can change the kit next year if it works and you want it,” the brothers add. At the moment, CAT already has 183,000 followers on Instagram. He made his debut in Montjuïc with men’s football in the match against Las Palmas. Also last Saturday at the Johan Cruyff in the women’s Barça-Betis and at the Palau Blaugrana with handball, futsal and roller hockey. They will soon support basketball on December 13 and will close the year accompanying Barça Atlètic on December 22 in the match against Athletic Club.