Carlos San Juan started a campaign on the platform months ago Change.org for gather signatures in order to denounce the financial exclusion to which the elderly are subjected. This 78-year-old man asked for “more humane treatment” from bank branches and demanded that the Ministry of Economy and the Bank of Spain make specific proposals and respond to his request.

The bell has managed to collect 380,000 signatures and it has fulfilled another of the objectives of its initiator: that those responsible for the change would listen to him. The Ministry of Economy has already contacted him, through the Secretary General of the Treasury and International Finance, Carlos Cuerpo. This has invited him in a phone call to meet with him at the Ministry to discuss the issues referred to in his campaign.

“They thanked me for starting this campaign and invited me to hold a meeting. I have conveyed to them some of the problems that many older people face when we have to do banking operations and I have told them that this collection of signatures should serve to sensitize both the Government and the bank presidents“, explained the promoter of the petition to Europe Press.

What’s more, the Bank of Spain has also contacted him to meet by telephone this Thursday with Pablo Hernández de Cos, governor of the institution, to whom San Juan had written by letter. “To the Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos: My name is Carlos, I am almost 80 years old and sometimes I do not understand myself well with machines, mobile applications and things on the Internet. And like me, thousands of people my age,” the letter began.

“We feel apart”

San Juan explains that he encounters many complications when he wants to carry out a banking operation because “not all older people” are managed with technology. In addition, there are those who do not have anyone who can help them or are simply “tired of depending on others.” We are perfectly capable of managing our savings, but technological obstacles make us incapable of any operation. And I’m going to be honest: we’re pretty fed up. And sad too. Because we feel that they are separating us“, he points out.

When Carlos San Juan received these calls and heard that the Government urges banks to guarantee the financial inclusion of the elderly, he was moved. “I am almost crying with emotion thinking of so many elderly people without a voice who can receive help, in all the people who have not been able to sign because they don’t even know how but who will benefit if we really get this change”, he concluded, hoping that they will not be “only communicated with good intentions“, but translates into an “improved care”.