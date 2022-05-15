Buddy got really bad when two boys, ages 12 and 17, let their dogs attack him. But that cat proved to be very strong and, despite his serious injuries, he taught many what it means to have a great desire to live.

And he did it right away, as soon as he arrived on the table of Katie Venanzi, the veterinarian who works in a clinic in Philadelphia: the kitten showed its teeth to the staff of BluePearl Pet Hospital and beat its tail on the table, they immediately understood that in front they had a fighter. “I thought, ‘This cat could do it,'” the vet said. And in the end Buddy did it: he was treated, now he is fine even if he will always have some emotional scars from what he lived.

But Buddy didn’t just save himself: thanks to his story, many donations have come to the Pennsylvania SPCA. Money sent by the many people who were impressed by what had happened to him and by his will to live. “I think people were outraged by what they saw and I think they were cheering for Buddy,” said Gillian Kocher, director of public relations for PSPCA.

When Buddy was attacked, he was standing in front of a house in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia, where the owners left him food and water outside. A surveillance camera captured the moment of the attack: the two boys were walking two dogs and it seems that they encouraged them to eat the cat. Fortunately for Buddy, the owners of the house went out and stopped the attack. The video of the attack went viral and many wanted to help him: “He’s been through a lot, but he’s kind of a symbol, not just for hope and healing, but he’s telling other cats that hopefully this won’t happen. to them, ”Kocher said.

For Buddy, donations from all over the world ended up exceeding $ 100,000 and the “Save Every Buddy” movement raised another $ 30,000. And so, curated Buddy, all the money left, and it will be a lot, will be used to save many animals that would not have a hope of living.

