“There are always problems when you don’t have a filter. But I do have a filter, mind you: my filter is respect, the limits of others. But with me? [Hace una pedorreta]. When you don’t have filters with yourself, that’s when things get complicated”, Brazilian singer Anitta (29 years old, Rio de Janeiro) declared a year ago in an interview with ICON. She came from Brazil to the rest of the world becoming one of her best ambassadors, proud of her origins and defining herself as “a girl from Rio”. She has collaborated with artists such as J Balvin, Cardi B, Rita Ora, Madonna or Maluma, as well as with music heavyweights from her own country such as Caetano Veloso. She has topped the charts on all platforms streaming with songs like Downtown or his latest singleTo wrap. Her “provocative, foul-mouthed and sexual” attitude, as journalist Guillermo Alonso stated in that interview, has turned her into “an unpredictable hurricane.” In Anitta’s own words: “I’m an explosion”. Therefore, her fans were not so surprised to see her on Friday at the awards ceremony of LOS40 Music Awards 2022when the singer marked a viral perreo in front of Isabel Díaz-Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, but he did mainstream and all that neighbor’s son with internet access who did not have the Brazilian artist completely located.

The networks went crazy with the great moment of the evening, where the Anitta-Ayuso video was shared accompanied by comments that ranged from laughter to disbelief: “History of Spain”; “I’m screaming”; “The Queen of Brazil”; “She is a God”; “She was not in my predictions for 2022 but here we are”; “Anitta making her performance a meme of Spain is what she needed”; “I’m drowning”; “I can’t handle the situation”; “surreal”; “The Terror of Conservatives Internationally”. The first question that echoed in the viewers’ heads could be “But how?”, the second; “Why?”.

“48 hours after Anitta’s media perreo to Ayuso, the Brazilian singer still did not understand the nature of the commotion caused by that movement of buttocks around the president of the Community of Madrid,” journalist Mario Ximénez, who interviewed, tells this newspaper to the singer on Sunday, November 6, for an upcoming report on The weekly country.

As the Brazilian confessed, it was her publicist who gave her a brief outline of the seats at the WiZink Center in Madrid and indicated that area as the ideal one to play with the guests. “Very smiling, Anitta recalled that she presented them hours before the gala along with characters such as Belén Esteban or Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, although she had not been able to understand that she was such a significant political figure,” confirms the journalist.

This story agrees with the one the singer told just a few hours ago on the television show The resistance, where he confessed that by “president of a community”, he understood that it was the president of a Facebook community or group. “I liked him very much, but I’m afraid I didn’t fully understand who he was until they showed me the madness that had formed,” Anitta confessed to David Broncano, explaining that in Brazil the government structure is different and that’s where his confusion with the term “Community of Madrid”.

The thing did not end so badly, since Anitta ended up doing what some consider the most cordial gesture that exists in the age of Instagram: pressing the button To follow in the political profile, with half a million followers in this network. The president of the Community of Madrid has returned the gesture and also follows the singer from her profile. She has more than 63.2 million followers On Instagram.