The entire history of America is summarized in that of two islands off the Venezuelan coast: Cubagua and Margarita. The best and worst of the discovery and colonization of the continent passed through them for centuries. Characters like the pirate Francis Drake spreading pain and death, the criminal Lope de Aguirre murdering innocents, wretched and cowardly governors like Cristóbal de Ovalle who played dead not to fight, brave and generous like Juan Sarmiento de Villandrado, who died battling against forces very superior or friars, or like Bartolomé de las Casas, who tried to bring peace without success, stepped on its beaches and forests and starred with millimeter accuracy in the future that was about to reach the Indies. Essay Of much more deserving honor. Doña Aldonza Manrique, the governor of the island of pearls, by journalist Daniel Arveras (Madrid, 50 years old), recreates, through extensive documentation, the story of these island microworlds.

More information

The modern history of Margarita and Cuabagua begins on August 15, 1498 when Christopher Columbus takes possession of them. But Cuabagua, which in the native language means the “place of the crabs”, had a characteristic that unleashed the greed of the newcomers: its waters accumulated an immense treasure of pearls.

The relationship between Spaniards and indigenous people started well. The former offered all kinds of trinkets in exchange for the precious pearls. The Indians dived a few meters, easily removed the oysters and received in exchange glasses, combs, bells or ceramics. But the news soon reached Castile: large oyster beds had been discovered that seemed inexhaustible and that could compete with the Asians. King Ferdinand he considered himself enormously lucky: the pearls would serve him to pay the many debts of the kingdom.

An avalanche of Castilians, Flemings and Germans then requested a license to exploit the farms, as they called them. The Crown required more and more seedlings from the exhausted Indians and ceaselessly signed exploitation permits. “The opening of the fisheries to those who obtained the appropriate license to do so,” writes Arveras, “encouraged a greater and intensive exploitation of the natives in these tasks. From the peaceful and voluntary exchange of the early days, the Indians of different latitudes were abused and enslaved, especially the Lucayans brought from the Bahamas and the Cunamagotos from the nearby coast ”. The rebellion broke out.

In 1520, the Captain Ocampo organized an army “to pacify the area and give an example to the rebels.” He did it. But a year later, Fray Bartolomé de las Casas arrived on the island as protector of the indigenous people. To do this, he created an agricultural settlement where “he promised harmony with the natives, peaceful exchanges and evangelizations.” As Ocampo thought that all this was an immense error, he asked the friar to settle their disputes at the Audiencia of Santo Domingo. And there they both went. When they returned with the decision of the magistrates, the Indians had killed all the settlers that the religious had brought. More war.

Cover of the essay ‘Of much more deserving honor. Doña Aldonza Manrique, the governor of the island of pearls’.

In 1529, the Crown intervened. It strictly prohibited the slavery of the Indians, “as subjects of Castile that they were”, and, by means of a royal certificate, established “the seasons in which it was possible to fish, the maximum hours of work, rest, food and good treatment to be received by the natives employed in said activity ”. “The Crown’s prohibition that the Indians should not be enslaved or abused was gradually being applied, so thousands of other arms were needed to replace them, as a labor force.” Africans were then enslaved to do the same work, since they were not protected by the king.

The Indians, aware of their new situation, demanded that the monarch, “as free men and subjects of the Crown”, collect the pearls freely “paying the fifth as the other lords of the canoes.” The monarch agreed and “ordered that they not be prevented from fishing or doing any harm to them.” In the end, Arveras explains, “the Indian improved his situation over the decades, while the black slave became a key and almost exclusive piece for the continuity of the pearl business.”

“By then, especially in Cubagua, miscegenation was already a reality and mixed couples were multiplying. As always and from the beginning in the Indies, the Spaniards had no qualms or racial prejudices of any kind when it came to joining the women who inhabited the territories they were discovering and populating. Cases of breastfeeding and bigamy occurred in abundance in those early years, despite attempts by the religious and civil authorities to stop them, ”the essay reads.

But the limitless extraction of oysters, between Europeans and Indians, put an end to the business. Cabagua no longer offered anything, nor did the nearby and larger Margarita, “who had been left in a kind of lethargy, away from that pearl fever without being a place of residence or habitual settlement of Spaniards.”

On March 18, 1525, Emperor Charles granted the magistrate license Marcelo de Villalobos to populate Margarita with seven of conditions. Among them, that he founded a town with “twenty married neighbors and that they have their wives with them,” that he took two clergymen, that he built a fortress and that he paid the real fifth of all the pearls that he obtained “without mistreating or enslaving the Indians ”. And then the miracle happened: new and abundant oysters were found in the waters of the island.

But the sudden death a year after Villalobos changed all plans. “It is then that his wife, Mrs. Isabel Manrique, the first fundamental woman in this story, enters the scene with much greater prominence,” writes Arveras. “With two young daughters, Aldonza, just six years old, and Marcela, three, Isabel had to take the reins of her house, family and property alone, grit her teeth and appeal to the king.”

Thus begins a family history that continues with the appointment of Aldonza as governor of Margarita with only 13 years –the first Creole woman governor―, the passage of solitary soldiers on the island seeking their fortune, the arrival of shipwrecked people, inhuman attacks by the corsair John hawkins, heroic defenses of the towns, prosperity, hunger, death, life … And even the first Bolívar who arrived in present-day Venezuela, Simón Bolívar, the old, who in 1584 financed a French underwater invention, The tartana, which allowed to extract oysters at a higher speed. “All these ancestors [del héroe nacional Simón Bolívar] they held high positions in the colonial administration, in the royal militias, and did not neglect to expand their possessions in lands, mines and plantations, with abundant slave labor, “wrote the Uruguayan historian Nelson Martínez, according to the essay.

The coffin of the liberator, born in Caracas on July 24, 1783, rests since 2013 in a mausoleum next to the National Pantheon. “His coffin is made of mahogany wood and adorned with the famous pearls from the coasts and islands of the Venezuelan Caribbean. The pearls of the Bolívars ”, writes Arveras. It is the history of America enclosed in two island microcosms and a coffin.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.