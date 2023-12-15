The British teenager Alex Batty, found on Wednesday in France after missing six years, spoke on a video call with his grandmother on Thursday nightas indicated today by Manchester Police Deputy Chief Chris Sykes.

In a press conference held by that police force, Sykes gave more details about the case of the 17-year-old English boy.who disappeared in Spain in 2017, when he was 11, and was found in France walking through a mountainous area.

“The young man and Alex's grandmother spoke last night on a video call and although she is pleased that it is, in fact, Alex, we obviously need to carry out further checks when he returns to the UK,” the officer said.

He added that the “top priority now is to see Alex return home to his family in the UK.” and assured that the team investigating the case “works tirelessly with allied agencies and the French authorities to ensure that everyone receives full support.”

“Alex and his family continue to be the focus of our attention and we have work to do.” establish the full circumstances surrounding the disappearance and where he has been all these years,” the police officer added.

Sykes also said that British police are now working with French authorities to bring the young man to the UK. “as soon as possible” and, in the meantime, “he is being well cared for” in Toulouse.

Batty was found in the town of Revel, east of Toulouse, on Wednesday morning, and relatives confirmed his identity to the local prosecutor's office.

The teenager had been missing for six years after going on vacation to Spain with his mother and grandfatherwho do not have legal guardianship – their grandmother, Susan Caruana, has it – and have not yet been located.

The three left the Manchester area (northern England) on September 30, 2017 towards Marbella, and the child was last seen in the Port of Malaga on October 8, when his return was expected.

Apparently, the minor was taken to a police station by a motorist who picked him up when he saw him walking with a backpack and a scooter on a road in the Pyrenees.

The young man explained that he had been in France for two years and did not say that he had been mistreated. For her part, Caruana had told the BBC in 2018 that she believed that Alex's mother, Melanie Batty, and grandfather, David Batty, He had been taken to live with a spiritual community in Morocco.

