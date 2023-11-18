Alex is 32 years old today and his life is no longer the same: everything changed one morning like any other, after an evening spent with friends

Alex she suffered a heart attack at just 23 years old, after spending an evening with her friends. She herself wanted to tell her story to the world.

The next morning she woke up accusing nausea and headache, but the young woman didn’t give any weight to her discomfort, convinced that it was the consequence of having raised her elbow a little too much. She was probably all to blame for those drinks she had drank together with friends.

However, over the next few days he started to feel worse and worse. Then came that sudden illness.

Alex’s story

That headache wouldn’t go away and I kept feeling nauseous. A few days later, the cleaning lady came to the house and we started talking. I thought I was saying sensible things, but in reality it wasn’t like that, I dragged the words. She was the one who immediately called my mother, who arrived and who in turn called the ambulance.

Paramedics rushed to Alex’s home and realized his health condition seriousso they have it transported immediately to hospital.

I remember time never seemed to pass, I was in my pajamas on the hospital floor. They told me to get up but my body couldn’t do it.

Only after CT scanthe medical team found a clot it’s a’hemorrhage to his brain, which had affected his ability to read, write and speak correctly.

According to them, it was the fault of a series of contributing factors: a long flight last month, the steroids I was taking for ulcerative colitis and the contraceptive pill. After two weeks of hospitalization I returned home, for the next six months I could only talk to one person at a time.

Alex is fine today, she has reached the age of 32. However, she still carries around her consequences of that heart attack who hit her when she was only 23. She said she felt always tired and not being able to understand written and spoken words like before. Today he just wants his story to be spread around the world, so as to help young people recognize the symptoms of a heart attack and raise awareness of this topic as many people as possible.