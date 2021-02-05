His last name is González, he is an archer and wears long pants. Those who start to comb gray hair and the first thing they will think about is Nacho, that good goalkeeper who saved in Racing and who even defended the colors of the Argentine National Team. But no. In this case it is not Nacho, but intuition hit the stick. It is about Alan, the son, the heir, who on Thursday became the hero of San Telmo, by containing two penalties in the series that defined the fifth promotion to the First National. Yes, another González who is an archer, wears long pants and does his thing with slaps. He doesn’t shoot penalties like his dad. But it cuts them off.

San Telmo obtained the last ticket to play in the anteroom of the Professional League. It was at Coloso Marcelo Bielsa in Rosario’s Parque de la Independencia, where Candombero, the team that has its home match between the south of the City and Isla Maciel, got head to head against Deportivo Madryn. Zero to zero in the 90 regulation, González was decisive in the series from the 12 steps that his team won 3-1.

“It was incredible. A dream. The play that I suffered the most was the last one that hit the crossbar. Pablo (Frontini, Candombero’s coach) told me to play simple and not to do one more. Luckily I was calm and my teammates told me they encouraged at all times. And the goalkeeping coach (Matías Caminos) was key: he told me where the two I saved were going to kick, “Alan tells Clarion after his consecrating night that served as a quick revenge after the lost opportunity in the final against Tristán Suárez in Libertadores de América.

First. Alan González flies to save Emiliano López from the penalty, Photo: JUAN JOSE GARCIA –

González is 24 years old and trained in the lower divisions of Lanús. The club of the South of the GBA yielded it to San Telmo for a year. It was in the 2019-2020 season. In the middle of the pandemic, the loan ended and so did his contract with the Garnet. And in Candombero they did not let him escape. They secured it until the end of 2021. And the bet, based on trust, paid off.

It is not the first smile that Alan makes the Candombero fans. Last March it was part of the historic triumph of San Telmo over Central Córdoba in the Argentine Cup. He entered for Pablo Formosa and with his reflexes he managed to prevent the last runner-up from being able to convert. Thus San Telmo, with the agonizing goal of José Ramírez Agudelo advanced, will pass to the next phase of the competition that has just resumed -his next rival will be Deportivo Laferrere, executioner of Estudiantes-.

Now San Telmo, the last team to join the top flight in Argentina’s soccer promotion, will have to arm itself to fight 34 other teams for a place in the elite – the last time it was so close was in 1978, two years after his only experience in the First Division.

González knows that he has the whole future ahead of him. “I would like to stay here and, if it happens with San Telmo, reach the First Division. I dream of having an extensive career in football,” he said.

How did papa Nacho live the game? “He was happy, but more nervous than me. The game against Tristán Suárez did not go to the court and against Madryn it was not. If he goes, he dies,” he reflects between laughs.

Alan González, the son of Nacho, the hero of the rise of San Telmo. Category ’96, with inferiors in Lanús (champion in 4th). Some time ago he came to face Messi in a training session for the National Team. Last night he saved two penalties and gave Candombero his greatest joy in 45 years. pic.twitter.com/ALKiyQTKf8 – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 5, 2021

In Lanús, where he trained and of which he keeps the best memories – “I’m not a fan of any club, but I have a lot of affection for Lanús,” he assures – he forged a friendship with Esteban Andrada, current Boca goalkeeper and the Argentine National Team , whom he uses as a model to imitate. “I had him as a partner and I love how he saves. After the game he sent me a message congratulating me,” he closed.

MFV