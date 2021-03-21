George, a 21-year-old Syrian, came with his family to Canada as a refugee, after being forced to leave his country by the war. Today he works as a volunteer for the Red Cross, on the front line against the Covid-19 pandemic. He assures that he seeks to repay the country that welcomed them – through government aid -, while he dreams that the conflict will end one day.

George is passionate about books and reading in different languages. He says it took him only a few weeks to adjust to his new country, Canada, despite the low temperatures.

In his briefcase he always carries a book, these are rarely found in Arabic, his mother tongue. “I already knew a little French because in Syria I studied French. I think reading is fun, in any language: French, English or Spanish,” he says.

He lives in Montreal with his family. In 2015, they were all forced to leave their country for the siege of war. They lived in Lebanon for a month before being sponsored by a Canadian family, which allowed them to move to the American continent.

“At the beginning it was very difficult for us, especially having to leave Syria. When we arrived we did not really know how things were done (in Canada). Such as the medical insurance procedures, the insurance card or finding a job”, recalls George.

Today, six years later, this young man works as a volunteer for the Red Cross, on the front line against the Covid-19 pandemic. He assures that it is a way of giving back to the nation that received him and his loved ones: “It is our turn to thank this country that welcomed us, involving us in this way. “

Although he loves Canada, he dreams of the end of the war in Syria, without ruling out a future return.