The history of the changing shape of the Round Pond, located on the territory of Izmailovsky Park in the capital, was published.

According to the author, the pond has existed in this place since the 17th century, but initially it was not round, but resembled a horseshoe, which is why its name was different.

“At that time the reservoir was called Sofronievsky. But in the 19th century, nothing was left of the cute pond, as it dried up. On maps it began to be designated as the Blueberry Swamp. In the 1930s, the pond was cleared and made circular. From that time on, it acquired its current name,” the narrator explained.

