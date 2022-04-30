Lesbian, Jewish and spy for the resistance. Felice Schragenheim was 20 years old in 1942, when World War II broke out and the Jews were being taken to concentration camps.

Despite his various attempts, he was unable to flee Germany and had to stay in Berlin. However, he made a risky decision and camouflaged under the identity of Felice Schrader, to, on top of everything, work in a Nazi publication that allowed him have information relevant to the Jewish resistance, of which he was a part.

Felice then became a spy and without that being enough to be in a dangerous position during the time, she was also a lesbian woman with several affairs. Considering that at this time the persecution was not only towards Jews, but also towards homosexuals, Felice was in a rather dangerous position.

A person who would become nothing more than his last love was Elisabeth Wust, a German believer in the Hitler regime and the ideas of Aryan supremacy. Married to a war hero and mother of four children, who were born with the goal of “regenerating the race.” Elisabeth was a woman not only completely contradictory to Felice, but also extremely important to German society at the time, which even decorated her for giving Hitler more sons.

(You may be interested in: ‘Garota de Ipanema’: this is how the young woman who inspired the iconic song lives).

How did the love story come about?

Their love story was portrayed in the book ‘Aimée and Jaguar’, by Erica Fischerwhich was written from the letters, poems and photographs that were given by Elisabeth herself to the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

Felice and Wust met through the woman who worked at Wust’s house, who was also part of the Jewish resistance groups along with Felice. His attraction was almost immediate. for Wust at that time did not know Felice’s true identity.

For a few months they maintained a friendship where Felice did not hide her interest in Wust. The spy gave him flowers, poems and Wust’s husband, on the occasions that he was at home, felt calm that now his wife had a circle of friends who followed his ideals.

By early 1943 and following Wust’s hospital stay, she and Felice, as recorded in her diary, shared their first kiss. From there, and because Wust’s husband was permanently stationed far from Berlin, Felice moved into Wust’s house, where her children were also.



(Read on: ‘I am losing my daughter to dementia; she cannot speak or walk.’)

Felice and Elizabeth on their last day together. Photo: Jewish Museum of Berlin.

However, the situation regarding the war was complicated, because every day more Jews were taken to concentration camps and the war only grew more violent, so Felice was away for long hours, while tried to hide Jews inside houses of German sympathizers with the resistancehelped with information or tried to obtain false documentation so that those who lived in hiding could leave the country.

These times outside the home that the two lovers now shared caused several fights between them, to the point that Felice decided to tell Wust her true identity. According to their letters and diaries, this only brought the two women closer together in their relationship.

Despite their love, the war continued to worsen and even Felice’s own resistance circle decided to try to escape from Germany, except for her.

One day in August 1944, when the two women returned from a day at a lake in Germany, the Gestapo – a secret police that worked for Hitler – was in his house prepared to arrest Felice.

(We recommend: This is ‘the napalm girl’, the protagonist of an iconic photo in Vietnam).

The two women were at a lake near Berlin, when they returned home, the Gestapo was waiting for them. Photo: Jewish Museum of Berlin.

What happened after?

From there, his story was no different from that of another Jew who suffered the violent attacks that occurred in the concentration campsFelice was sent to ‘Theresiensdadt’.

Due to Wust’s influence, they were able to send some clothes and allow them to exchange correspondence, although the latter became difficult after a short time, since they began to move Felice from place to place quite frequently, although it is understood that the last camp was ‘Auschwitz’.

(You may be interested: From wanting to be a porn actress to having a hard time: the story of Lana Rhoades).

By the end of that same year, Felice sent what would be her last letter, where she thanked for the clothes that allowed her to endure the winter and ended by saying: “I love you. To you, your parents and the boys, all my love, Jaguar.”

Those were her nicknames, “Jaguar” for Felice and “Aimée” for Elizabeth. There is no exact date of her death, nor how, but Wust continued her legacy and helped three more Jewish women before the war ended.

Trends WEATHER

More news

– The new life of Jim Caviezel, the Jesus of ‘The Passion of the Christ’

– The star who acted in 900 porn movies and became a pastor

– The residential cruise ship that wants to be a ‘big floating city’

– ‘Blood’ Falls, Crooked Woods, and the World’s Weirdest Places