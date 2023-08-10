Immigrating to the United States has become popular in recent years. However, given the desire to fulfill the so-called American dream, Thousands of people decide to enter the country illegally and run risks that end up being irreparable.

Jorge Andrés, a Colombian migrant who was lost for 4 days in the Darien jungle, recounted his journey and pointed out that “he is alive by a miracle”.

The known route is from Colombia to Panama through the Darien jungle, continuing through Central America until reaching Mexico and then crossing the border.

Nevertheless, this ends up being the most dangerous way and most migrants end up paying with their own lives.

The Darién is one of the crossings for migrants heading to the US. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

Crossing the Darién jungle, quite an odyssey

Juan Andrés, how he wanted to identify himself in the media The Chiva of Uraba, He works as a farmer here in Colombia and made the decision to leave alone due to his scarce monetary resources.

“Economically, one is not in a position to travel by plane, the idea was to reach the armillary river, to cross the mountain, but I got lost, a worrying situation, one finds clothes everywhere, there is no way to eat and a lot of swamps, an area swampy,” he told the aforementioned outlet.

Besides, He told that he was lost in the Darien jungle for four days and had a very bad time. He ate fruits and drank water from streams. He even fell off a cliff and ended up disoriented for a while.

This is how the first mountains of the thick Serranía del Darién look from the air. See also Mercedes sued over doors that cut off fingers Photo: Julian Rios Monroy. TIME

I had a fall too, honestly I’m alive by a miracle

“I also had a fall, sincerely I am alive by a miracle, from a cliff, I felt lost and from one moment to the next a man came to where others who were also lost. We walked through mud all day until we reached a camp,” he recounted.

As well as the story of Juan Andrés, there are many of migrants who even die for taking the path of migrating illegally.

​

The man is now at the Panama border.

