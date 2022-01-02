Among them is the artist Bassam Kamal, whose years have left their mark on his face, as Rabie Al-Omar spent his main profession as a factor in home decoration and interior decoration, but his work declined after the economic crisis that hit the construction and decoration sector.

The man in his sixties is the head of a family that bears great responsibilities, so he returned to his old notebooks when he was a painter in his school. He loved engraving the faces of his comrades and companions with the available pencil at the time, and he painted landscapes in Beirut, so he returned to his old hobby and for years stood quickly drawing the faces of tourists and passersby , in front of the famous Raouche rock on the coast of the capital, in search of a livelihood.

But the economic situation, the spread of the Corona virus and the decline in tourism, made him change the place and search for another “strategist” that has some potential customers, and is close to his home in one of Beirut’s central neighborhoods, so he chose a space under the Cola Bridge, which contains the departure stations for passenger buses to and from Beirut, where Passengers are waiting for their buses that take them to their villages and areas outside the capital at the end of a hard day’s work, so he takes advantage of their waiting time and draws them with a pencil or charcoal, and he may, upon request, paint a “portrait” in color, but at a different price.

Kamal told Sky News Arabia, “Even drawing tools are no longer easily available, starting with the original pencil and the original charcoal pencil, as well as good paper and colors,” explaining: “I buy them with dollars and their prices have become fantastic.”

He added, “It was necessary to adapt to the new situation and keep pace with the development. I developed my profession. I started dealing with social media, where I receive pictures via WhatsApp or transfer them from the Facebook page if they are good, and I draw them to the owner and then he comes to receive them.”

But Kamal continued, “The number of students to draw their pictures and memories has decreased, depending on the economic situation. I only draw one picture per day.”

In order to keep pace with their livelihood, the painter raised the price of the painting from 70,000 to 150,000 pounds, in order to be able to secure the requirements of his family, who live in a place close to his “artroom” at the bus stop, in order to reduce the expenses of transportation by taxi. The required amount, and he adds another amount if the customer requests the picture in color, which calls for buying it at a very high price these days.