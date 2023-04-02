“It doesn’t end, the story never ends”, says Nadja Gomes, a 46-year-old general service assistant, who has been living with the trauma experienced by her and her daughter, now 20, when two aggressors invaded and attacked students, teachers and employees of the Raul Brasil State School, in Suzano (SP). “Only those who have gone through it, lived it and still live it, know how it is.”

Nadja and five other guardians of former students at the school received the Estadão in the hall of a church, in Poá, to tell about the life of the survivors of the massacre. The group is part of a parent committee made up of 15 people and responsible for representing more than 300 others whose children studied at Raul Brasil during the massacre, which left ten dead, including both perpetrators, on March 13, 2019.

“It all started because we had no information about what was happening after the tragedy. Everyone went to the school door, but nobody paid attention to us”, says Fábio Vilela, a former security agent at Fundação Casa whose son, then 16 years old, was also studying at the school.

The commission, they say, was created in an organic way to mediate the dialogue between parents, school and State. Both then and today, when some of them still have children enrolled at Raul Brasil or other schools in the region, the group’s demand remains the same: more security and psychological support for the school community, which suffers from the trauma experienced that morning.

They say the first signs that the commission would be needed came days after the attack, when classes resumed. “Many children have panic attacks in the middle of the classroom,” says Adão Rojo, a 41-year-old quality inspector. His wife, Liona Rojo, 45, claims that her daughter had an anxiety attack when she returned to school. “But I called there and nobody answered. The usual response was ‘everything under control’.”

According to them, the free psychological care given to the survivors only came after much demand and was insufficient, given the seriousness of the case. In addition, the sessions, which were supposed to last a year, were interrupted after three months by the pandemic. “My daughter spent a year inside the house crying every day”, remembers Liona.

And the date of the massacre follows as a trigger. “Every March 13 is a new trauma for my daughter,” says Liona. The same happens when there are attacks like last Monday.

Government

In a note, the State Department of Education says that “care for mental health is essential” and that at the time of the attack a partnership was created with the city of Suzano to hire face-to-face psychologists and “each sector of the school had a psychologist allocated at UBS”. According to the folder, the State launched in 2019 the Program for the Improvement of Coexistence and School Protection (Conviva SP), which aims to “identify vulnerabilities of each unit to implement proactive security actions”. For this year, the State plans to hire face-to-face services in the network