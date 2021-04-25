Each technological generation has its archetype of entrepreneur. Thus, the model of success that Bill Gates or Steve Jobs once embodied today is represented by the multifaceted Elon Musk.

His resume includes companies such as PayPal, SpaceX, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, Neuralink, OpenAI and Tesla Motors. With such a record of services, it is not surprising that Kimbal, his younger brother, has been covered by his shadow.

Although he is a shareholder in almost all of his brother’s projects, Kimbal (48) did not develop an interest in electric cars and spaceships, but it became one of the maximum references foodie from United States.

Last month, Kimbal made headlines after selling a bundle of his Tesla stock. In total he received 25.6 million dollars, although he continues to retain a large part of his stake in the company and is a member of the board of directors.

The successful Musk brothers together. Reuters photo

The brothers’ career began as a business partnership after moving to Silicon Valley in 1995. and open the visionary software firm Zip2.

This company developed internet hosting for media such as The New York Times or the Chicago Tribune. While Elon devoted himself to programming and engineering, Kimbal exploited the social side of the business..

In 1999 they sold Zip2 to Compaq for $ 252 million. That was the fuel they needed to pursue their dreams.

Kimbal’s first company was founded with his brother.

Following his brother’s business vision, Kimbal distributed half of his profits in startups like X.com, PayPal and also Tesla and SpaceX, of which it is still a shareholder.

At this point in the story, the brothers’ paths diverge. While Elon became a technological reference for his avant-garde ideas, Kimbal, dedicated himself to the culinary business.

Thus, with the arrival of the new century, Kimbal changed Silicon Valley for the splendor of New York. Your first decision was enlisting in the International Culinary Center, a renowned culinary school.

Kimbal creates workshops to spread the benefits of unprocessed foods.

Shortly after, he left New York to settle with his first wife in Boulder, Colorado, where it opened The Kitchen, a restaurant with a strict local trade and organic product policy that would become a chain with locations in Denver and Chicago.

A ski accident left him bedridden for several months in 2010. With his gaze fixed on the ceiling came his epiphany: he had to dedicate himself entirely to improving the way we eat.

Ecological crusade

Since then, Kimbal found in his ecological crusade, a stepping stone to differentiate yourself from your brother.

It started with an urban farm project to promote healthy food in various schools in the United States. This led to the NGO Big Green, from where he also teaches how to cultivate their own gardens.

According to the businessman, sustainable food is the only viable future for human beings. In fact, he considers himself “the founding father of the modern food movement” and claims that “Food is the new internet.”

“We couldn’t have created a worse food system than the one we have,” he said.

From his Instagram profile he promotes all his initiatives. In the images it can be seen that, despite the physical resemblance to his brother, his rich cowboy look, with a leather hat and Texan boots, became his trademark.

A percentage of the profit from each of its restaurants goes to this initiative, which has expanded to seven cities and 600 schools in the US.

Its new technological side is the company Square Roots, which acts as an incubator for startups that produce food in a sustainable way.

SL