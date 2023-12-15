'The Crown', the series about the reign of Elizabeth II, premiered the second part of its final season on December 14. This fiction, which was created by Peter Morgan and was directed by Sara Escobar and Andrew Eaton, dealt throughout its last season with what happened in the royal family in the late 1990s until the mid-2000s. The success of this series and the expectation to know what its outcome will be placed it within the top 10 of the most viewed series on the streaming platform. Netflix.

It should be noted that the first part of season 6 of the series culminated with the death of Princess Diana due to a car accident in France, so this part 2 will deal with the consequences of said event on her children, as well as the end of the reign of Elizabeth II. Below we will show you who are the actors who will participate in the decisive finale of 'The Crown'.

Who are the actors and characters of 'The Crown', season 6, part 2?

1. Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The renowned British actress will once again play Queen Elizabeth II, a role she has played since season 5. During this second part of season 6 of 'The Crown' her character will go through a complicated moment, which will lead to the end of her reign, a fate very different from what happened in real life.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Netflix

2. Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Jonathan Pryce is another of the actors who will repeat his character in the final part of the series. During this stage, Felipe will accompany his wife, Elizabeth II, during her final stage in command of the English crown; However, his destiny would also lie far from royalty.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Photo: Netflix

3. Dominic West as Prince Charles

The 54-year-old British actor will play the son of Elizabeth II in the final installment of 'The Crown'. In part 2, Carlos will have to deal with the consequences of Diana's death, as well as his high-profile romance with Camila Parker Bowles, who would become his wife in the future.

Dominic West as Prince Charles. Photo: Netflix

4. Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Olivia Williams plays the future wife of Prince Charles, who in her time spent several days on the front pages of newspapers for her romance with the queen's son, which materialized in 2005, when the two married.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Photo: Netflix

5. Ed McVey as Prince William

For this second part of the last season of the series, Prince William is already a young man, so Ed McVey replaced Rufus Kampa, who gave life to the same person, but during his adolescent stage. As Princess Diana's eldest son, William will feel the most pressure after his death. In addition, his romance with Kate Middleton will be revealed.

Ed McVey as Prince William. Photo: Netflix

6. Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

The 21-year-old actress will play a young Kate Middleton, who was studying Art History at the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland, when she met Prince William, whom she married in April 2011.

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. Photo: Netflix See also “The last of us”, season 2: when would it premiere on HBO Max and what would it be about?

Who completes the cast of 'The Crown', season 6, part 2?