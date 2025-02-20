“Everyone played that,” says Parlapian, “and it was a race towards the bottom to reach Netflix.”

Tubi was founded in 2014 by Farhad Massoudi, an engineer licensed by UC Berkeley, as a platform Ad-tech so that studies could monetize their contents. The objective, at least as Massoudi conceived it at the beginning, was to create an infrastructure of BACKEND so that the studies had their own partner of streaming.

But Massaudi realized that expanding that version of his business, which was then called Adrise, would be too difficult. So he opted for an aggregate white brand product through license agreements. At that time, Netflix was enjoying the success of House of Cards and Orange is the new blackoriginal series that marked a new milestone for the Streamers. Massoudi thought the licenses could be the bread of each day of tubi. I wanted it to be the first real commitment of the company as a service of streaming In the market, with a specific approach to low -cost content to maintain the sanitized benefits. And that was the model for eight years.

At the end of 2022, when Peak TV era arrived and left, Massaudi was harassed by expansion reasons. What did Tubi represent? Where a unique path to compete in a crowded ecosystem could be worked that now included both the main actors: Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu, as well as dozens of Streamers Specialized, such as Shudder and Zeus. The war of streaming Soon it would end; How would tube be positioned in the era that was coming?

Like YouTube, Tubi adopted a favorable model to creators. From the point of view of content producers, it was “very complacent,” says J. Christopher Hamilton, an attached communication professor at the University of Syracuse, who previously worked as an entertainment executive at Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery. It was the black viewers, Hamilton points out, who introduced tubi to a broader audience during their brand change. “Therefore, to a large extent, Tubi has been able to accumulate some impulse compared to some of its competitors.”

In 2023, several granulated and poorly filmed films found a passionate audience in Tiktok and X. The films (with mocking titles as Amyville in the Hood and Cocaine Cougar) They became viral on social networks thanks to a creative cohort, many of them from the Detroit area. All projects were self -financed. “Tubi is not just a service of streaming To enjoy fans, “wrote journalist Phil Lewis about the trend,” has become an exit so that independent black filmmakers show their art. “

And so, without more, all the eyes were put in tubi

Fox had a very similar ascent in terms of programming. “When Fox launched he started distributing content aimed at blacks who were impregnated with the community,” Hamilton adds. Tubi was acquired by Fox in 2020 for 440 million dollars and, in June 2023, Massaudi had abandoned the company. “Much of the success of the chain occurred thanks to black programming and black audiences. Once they reached a certain level of success, they went to a more accommodated demography, that of white men. Now the play is very similar.”

At present, Tubi has something to which Streamers They usually give up on behalf of a prestigious and large budget program: total saturation. For better or worse, it has a presence.