One of the most important collections of manuscripts and letters of Jrr Tolkien, which will provide an unprecedented vision of the creative process of the author of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, will go on sale in April.

‘The Tolkien. Donald Swann Archive ‘, valued at 550. … 000 pounds sterling (around 650,000 euros), is the Last big file deprived of Tolkien and contains the original manuscript of his comment to ‘The Road Goes Ever On’a song cycle based on poems of the famous saga, with music by Donald Swann and linguistic comments of the writer, as well as two calligraphic manuscripts in Tengwar, the writing system created by the author for the eligible languages of the Middle -earth, such as Quenya and Siandarin, with poems of “the Lord of the Rings.”

This exceptional collection documents Tolkien’s collaboration with Swann, which was the result of a friendship that was developed from his passion shared by the music and language. The history of this collaboration dates back to the mid -1960s.

Swann, known for his work with the comic-musical duo Flanders and Swann, discovered ‘The Lord of the Rings’ thanks to his wife. “After my wife transmitted her passion for the three volumes, we ended up reading them more or less every spring,” Swann wrote in the prologue of ‘The Road Goes Ever On’.

During a trip to Jordan, after a tour in Australia, his wife suggested to musicalize some of the poems of Tolkien’s work. Inspired, Swann He composed six songs In a Steinway piano in Ramallah, near Jerusalem.

Upon his return to England, Swann obtained permission from the Editorial George Allen & Unwin to use the letters and contacted Tolkien. His first meeting, in May 1965, was the beginning of a relationship that would last until the death of the writer in 1973. Tolkien, flattered by Swann’s attention, approved mostly the musicalization of their poemsalthough he had objections with the melody for the lament of Galadriel, ‘Namárië’.

The author, who imagined Gregorian music, He was a melodythat Swann then developed in the final version. This detail is significant, since it shows how Tolkien conceived not only the lyric, but also the intonation of his poems, which reinforces his role as obsessed philologist With the musicality of language.

Detailed instructions

In the spring of 1966, Swann and the baritone William Elvin performed the songs in a celebration in the private and work of Tolkien’s work in Merton College, one of those who make up the University of Oxford, on the occasion of the golden weddings of the writer and his wife Edith.

Shortly after, on a tour of the United States, Swann mentioned the project to Austin Olney, of the Editorial Houchton Mfflin, who was excited about the idea of ​​publishing it as a cycle of songs. While Swann saw the project from a musical approach and Olney from a commercial perspective, Tolkien was mostly concerned about language, his expression and developmentcentral elements in his work as a philologist and author.

In ‘The Road Goes Ever On’, Swann included two poems in the elphical, which required Tolkien’s assistance for pronunciation and metric. In his correspondence, the author provided detailed instructions for interpretation and Linguistic context of the poems within ‘The Lord of the Rings », some reflections that were refined in the essay that accompanies the book, whose original manuscript is part of the file now for sale.

One of the outstanding poems included in the work is the aforementioned ‘Namárië’, Galadriel’s lament to Frodo when saying goodbye to him in Lothlorien. It is Tolkien’s most extensive composition in Quenya, the language of the high elves. In his comment, the author offers a literal translation and a historical context about composition.

“After the destruction of the two trees and the flight of the Eldar Rebeldas de Valinor, Varda raised his hands … and summoned the dark shadows that wrapped the coasts and mountains.” Tolkien also analyzes the metric structure of the poem and provides a GLOSSARY OF TERMS IN THE EVELFIC.

Another prominent poem in the collection is ‘A Elbereth Gilthoniel’, a hymn in Sindarin, the language of the Gray Elves. It appears several times in ‘The Lord of the Rings », especially when Frodo and Bilbo leave Rivendel. Tolkien, who until that time had left its meaning in ambiguity, explained in his notes the importance of anthem in the elvious culture and his Connection with the figure of Varda.

Revealing letters

The file also includes an extensive correspondence between Tolkien and Swann, which shows the evolution of their friendship. In one of his letters, the author expressed his gratitude after the concert on his wedding anniversary: ​​”His great kindness and generosity raised our celebration above the typical university receptions.” On another occasion, Tolkien showed his characteristic British humor When writing: “I had not laughed so much, since the last time I saw an Archbishop of Canterbury slipping with a banana peel.”

In another of the missives, he showed his exasperation before the work of a Typerographer who made mistakes when transcribing one of his manuscripts. «He reduced [mi manuscrito] to a nonsense. I have some sympathy for typing, facing such a little familiar material, but obviously I was not paying much attention, ”Tolkien wrote, showing a mixture of irritation and resignation. The author mocked some of the most striking errors in transcription, which completely altered the meaning of the text.

The file now for sale is the only original manuscript of one of Tolkien’s main works that still remains in private hands. Most of their manuscripts are at Marquette University, in Milwaukee, or at the Oxford Bodleiana Library. Christiaan Jonkers, founder of Jonkers Rare Books, describes the collection as “the most important Tolkien material file that has been put on sale in more than one generation.” The collection will be presented at the New York International Book Fair in April.