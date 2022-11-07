With all the natural disasters of recent times, these harrowing images could have just become reality. It’s not the first time a flood has drowned a collection of cheap supercars. But don’t worry, this multi-million dollar collection is unharmed. In fact, the cars in these photos don’t exist at all. They are 3D images created with the computer.

The Italian pixel artist Dizzy Viper made the series and put it on his channels. The photo series shows a Ferrari LaFerrari, Lamborghini Centenario, Bugatti Chiron Sport, Lamborghini Sian, McLaren P1, Ferrari 250 GTO, McLaren P1 and a Pagani Huayra with a thick layer of dust. They appear to have had water damage and were left behind afterwards.

The shed with abandoned supercars went viral

The photos were “borrowed” left and right by Facebook and Instagram pages. Not everyone mentioned that the photos were 3D renders, which made the images go wild. That says something about how convincing the work of this digital artist is. Especially on a small phone screen you have to look closely if you don’t know it in advance. Well done.