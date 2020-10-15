The pictures of Joaquin Sorolla (1863-1923) compose a visual diary of bourgeois life in Spain in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. They were mostly images with a friendly theme and great technical expertise. A photo of the painter’s family taken at Christmas 1907, which could well have been one of his canvases, has caught the attention of screenwriter and director César Sabater (Paella Today) for its good state of conservation. Sorolla appears in the foreground, seated in a rocking chair.

“More than a century ago, the Sorolla family took better family photos than yours and anyone’s,” Sabater comments this Sunday in a message that has exceeded 20,000 “likes” in its first days of publication. “It makes sense that it is so good and is so well preserved,” he tells Verne by phone Covadonga Pitarch, curator of the Sorolla Museum.



The author of the portrait is Sorolla’s father-in-law and mentor, the Valencian Antonio Garcia Peris (1841-1918). “He was not just any photographer, he was a pioneer who was aware of the latest technologies. He discovered them in Paris and imported them to Valencia”, explains Pitarch about the image, of which he remembers that a copy can be seen in the Casa room Museum of the painter, located in the center of Madrid.



In addition to the lighting that both Sorolla and García Peris were experts in, the composition and the bourgeois elegance of their models, the image quality is what most attracts the attention of Twitter users. “To begin with, we are talking about a family used to posing (which was not easy in this type of snapshot). The image is preserved in old photographic printing products that are often much better preserved than today”, says the curator .

The museum confirms that the photograph was digitally restored to the 2017 exhibition Sorolla in his paradise. The show continues to tour other parts of Spain, and on January 23, 2020 it will reach the Avila Center 1,131. There you can also see the image.

He Auth ‘Spirit studio, from the Juan Manuel Castro Prieto National Photography Prize, was in charge of recovering the sharpness of the image. The quality of the negative used by García Peris and the complex development process that he carried out at the time have been key in achieving such a complete restoration, they comment to Verne from the photographic center.

“They are complicated processes that can take up to 15 hours of work for a single image. First, the negative of the Sorolla portrait was scanned to obtain the full range of grays. Then, all the details of the scene were recovered with Photoshop working the densities of light “, explains by telephone David Vicente, responsible for the digital laboratory of Auth ‘Spirit.

The moment corresponds to a Christmas meeting of Sorolla’s family held at his father-in-law’s house, in Valencia, in December 1907. They appear, from left to right: Concha Sorolla (sister of the painter), Joaquín Sorolla, Pepita García del Castillo ( sister-in-law), Clotilde García del Castillo (wife), Elena Sorolla García (daughter), Antonio García Peris (father-in-law and author of the photo), Clotilde del Castillo (mother-in-law), Isabel Bastida (adoptive mother), María Sorolla García (daughter) , Enrique Matarredona (brother-in-law), and Joaquín Sorolla García (son).

That same day in 1907, another snapshot was taken of which the Madrid museum has a copy. In it, the same members appear, but in different positions. Sorolla this time appears standing up.

Sorolla and photography

Although he opted for the brush and canvas, Joaquín Sorolla has always been accompanied by the art of photography. When he was very young, he began to work in García Peris’ studio in 1878. There he learned the process of pre-production, production and post-production of a photograph: creating the composition, defining the frame, lighting the instance and treating the negative. His boss, who in addition to giving him a job welcomed him into his home, later became his father-in-law, when the painter married his daughter Clotilde.

Despite the kinship, the photographer never stopped being her artistic mentor. Each appears often in the other’s works. The painter portrayed his father-in-law on several occasions and García Peris captured the Valencian man with his camera before a canvas.

“The photos he took of his son-in-law allow us to see paintings that have been lost. For example, The bath or sea wind, destroyed during the fire at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires. Also paintings that are unaccounted for or some that Sorolla himself changed or retouched, “he says. Covadonga Pitarch.

The influence of his father-in-law was so great that Sorolla collected over 6,000 photographs throughout his life, which are now archived in his museum. Good part of them can be seen on their website.

