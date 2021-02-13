A Twitter account shared two images with a surprising comparison this past Thursday and, little by little, it began to go viral: one of a piece of the Elliott 405, a computer developed in Norwich, East of England, in 1958, against a Raspberry Pi Zero, one of the smallest and cheapest computers in existence today.

For starters, the incredible thing for this time is that that 1958 behemoth was just a piece of the computer, which consisted of 21 parts. Each one weighed between 3 and 6 tons, depending on the components inside. Today, the Raspberry Pi Zero weighs 9 grams.

Hence, 5 people are seen trying to lift the computer to put it on a truck. The Raspberry fits in a small pocket: it measures 65mmx30mm. Each Elliott cabinet measured 2mx77cm.

Second, the price: the Elliott was close to £ 85,000 ($ 117,500), today a Raspberry Pi costs about 3.60 pounds (5 dollars).

But if we get into the technical aspects, which were shared by the blog www.spinellis.gr, more incredible data emerges. The Elliott had 16 kB memory, while the Raspberry has 512 MB: 1 megabyte is 1,000 kilobytes.

The output bandwidth, that is, the image it could output, was barely 25 characters, while today the Raspberry is handled in 1080p60, that is, what we know as Full HD at 60 frames per second.

Technical specifications of the Elliott 405 and the Raspberry Pi Zero. Spinellis.gr font

But what was this computer and why is all this so amazing?

Elliott 405, the UK’s First “Official” Computer

“The Elliott-Automation Company was an active part of the birth of lthe british information age“, explains the Computer Conservatory Society on its website. It is considered the first company to put a computer into operation in an official GB body.

Elliott Brothers Ltd was one of the first computer companies of the 1950s and 1960s in the UK. Its origins are in the instruments: William elliott He had founded a factory in the early 19th century, and then they expanded into research laboratories, as early as 1945.

The company diversified into control systems and during World War II established a research laboratory at Borehamwood in Hertfordshire to carry out development work for the Navy. It was here that his first computers were built, following his work on real-time digital control of naval weapons. The first Elliott 152 computer appeared in 1950.

An Elliott 405 in Norwich town hall. Photo Computer Conservation Society (CCS)

“The City of Norwich and its Treasurer, Mr AJ Barnard, pioneered the application of information technology to the work of UK local authorities and businesses. In 1953-4, Mr. Barnard and his team began looking for an electronic system to manage their rates and payroll, ”explains the site of the Registrar’s Office in Norfolk, a county in eastern England.

“Discussions with the Elliott brothers in London began in 1955, and the first Elliott 405 computer was commissioned by the city council in January 1956. Surrendered to Norwich City Council in February 1957 and became operational in April 1957. The event was celebrated by a demonstration of the machine in front of the Mayor of Norwich and the press on April 3, 1957 ”, the site’s archive replenishes.

That’s where the image comes from that these days went viral on the networks: it is the door of the town hall.

“The first production machines were the 400 series, beginning in 1955, and later Elliott developed the 800 series, the forerunner of many of the world’s computer designs. The Elliott 405 was a general commercial machine with magnetic film bulk storage and other features designed for business data processing. Elliott Automation (as it later became) merged with English Electric in 1967, and the following year its assets were acquired by GEC (General Electric Company Ltd), ”the site continues.

Raspberry Pi Zero: Available for $ 5. Ebay Photo

According to the register, which preserves the Norfolk County Historical Archive, “The Norwich computer attracted a lot of interest from across the UK and beyond. Mr. Barnard was invited to present an article on the Norwich experience to the British Computer Society in November 1957, and a version of this was published in The Computer Journal in 1958 as’The first year with a commercial computer ‘”, They reply.

The comparison with the Raspberry Pi, however, is not new. Launched in 2015, the mini computer triggered these kinds of comments in the market, as evidenced by a post on the site findery.com Perhaps because of how striking it is still, six years later, and because of the incessant advancement of technology, it went viral in 2021.

