Jennifer Aniston is the protagonist of the latest cover of the American edition of the magazine Allure. In the image, the 53-year-old actress appears dressed only in erotic black nipple covers. This garment, which has given so much to talk about in recent days, has also been baptized as nipplebikini (nipplebiqiuni). Although it has generated a stir, it is not a novelty from the latest collections of luxury firms but rather a vintage piece that belongs to a Chanel collection from 1996.

This tiny bikini, which only covers the nipple, was already very popular more than 25 years ago, when models like Eva Herzigova or Carla Bruni took it on the catwalk, both in black and in its pink version. In the midst of logomania madness, Chanel triumphed with this simple design whose absolute protagonist is the monogram –composed of two interlocking ‘c’s– of the French house. Everything seems to indicate that the price of this vintage garment is going to skyrocket on second-hand luxury fashion platforms after Aniston’s cover. In fact, the tiny bikini, designed by Karl Lagerfeld, has already fetched a price of Shopper Board of $18,000. (17,525 euros).

The 90s were a decade in which the cult of women’s breasts in fashion experienced its golden moment. Other designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier had also toyed with the idea of ​​only strategically covering women’s nipples with designs of all kinds. Dreams were the star-shaped nipple covers that Eva Herzigova also wore in one of the Gaultier fashion shows in 1992.

Eva Herzigova at a Jean Paul Gaultier Prêt-à-Porter 1992-1993 show in Paris.

More than 30 years later, in 2022, fashion is still obsessed with the female breast. In the year in which the Ow mom Rigoberta Bandini claimed the female bust and “extend a breast in the pure Delacroix style”, the collections of fashion firms advocated giving special prominence to this part of the woman’s anatomy. Schiaparelli has left us this season and the previous one, images that demonstrate the strength of this trend on and off the catwalk. The influencer Italian Chiara Ferragni surprised her followers with a transparent black top from the firm in which imposing golden nipple pads stood out. Bella Hadid also left the audience speechless when she sauntered down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with a nipple necklace, which emulates a large golden coral, also signed by Schiaparelli. No matter how much time passes, nipple shields will always be an erotic fashion resource to impress.