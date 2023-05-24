Remember that excellent/tragic commercial for Zelda of the launch of Tears of the Kingdomwhere a middle-aged man rediscovers his love of life (and efficient public transportation) through the wonders of a game of nintendoswitch? While it’s a cute story, it wasn’t entirely original.

As reported at the time, the creators of the commercial were inspired, of all things, by a review of Amazon left under the game’s predecessor, Breath of the Wild. Written by a Japanese user, it told the story of a “working adult” who spends his days “plainly wondering why I’m still alive.”

In the days after the Australian trailer was released, a Japanese fan of Zelda Reading Kotaku Australia took the Google translated version of the original review text and translated it appropriately so that we can fully read and enjoy it. As you can see, while the new trailer isn’t a direct adaptation, the vibes of a man rediscovering a joy lost not just to video games, but to life itself, are present. Here is the complete translation, from the original story on Kotaku Australia:

“I am a working adult, a so-called businessman. I get pushed around in the rush of public transportation, bow down to clients and bosses, have to train younger employees, and do a lot of things, and end up working overtime every day. Even the mountain I see on my way to work, which I don’t even know the name of, irritates me. When I come home, I am dizzy and have no energy to eat, so I just drink alcohol and sleep. If I have time to play video games, I should be going to seminars or looking for a partner to marry, which makes me feel more impatient than it should. I spend my days plainly wondering why I’m still alive.”

“I went to buy alcohol because I ran out and I saw the switches on sale in stores. Then I remembered that day. When he was a kid and was deep into Mario 64my friend said: “How boring to play Mario in these times! Now is the era of PlayStation!” and I felt ashamed. At that time, I didn’t want to lose my friend, so I also remember answering, “Yes, you’re right. ohMario It’s already out of fashion!” the beauty of FF7 at that time and the shock of being able to listen to the CD on television… kids today may not understand those feelings. That’s how attractive and innovative it was to children back then. I’m still not sure why I bought the switches at that moment. I just had a beer in one hand and bought the console and Zelda, thinking that he could sell it if it turned out to be boring. Yesterday, during my work day, I looked out the train window at a mountain I didn’t even know the name of and thought, “It looks like I could climb it.” At that moment, I burst into tears and couldn’t stop. Businessmen my age standing next to me must have thought, “What the hell is wrong with this guy?” I would recommend it to all my fellow businessmen who are pressed for time and struggle day after day to maintain the status quo, even if everyone hates you. Don’t say it’s just a game. We were born during the golden age of video games. Have you ever seen your family move their whole body when Mario jump? Do you remember playing Mario Kart either Smash Bros. with your friends bringing their own controls? Have you ever discussed marketing strategies? Chrono trigger either FF7 with your friends? Now I know. When I was a brat, my parents bought me expensive consoles and software for my birthday, Christmas, and other occasions. My parents, who always scolded me, managed to save money from their living budget to buy expensive games for me.”

“I am moved by the belated realization of many things that I had not understood due to the busyness of living my own life. It should have been more filial. The five star reviews are all good so I don’t have much else to talk about right now. This Zelda it gives me the “challenge and reward” that I had forgotten. I can freely explore the world without maps, it is an exciting experience of adventure. People my age are sick every day to get through tomorrow. But don’t despair for your life. The adventure he was looking for was in such a place. PS I feel like thanking this Zelda and I would like to apologize to the development team of Mario 64 and Nintendo. I would like to apologize for the lies I told that day, saying that Mario 64 it was outdated, even though she loved it. I sincerely look forward to the release of mario odyssey this winter. PS May 7 – After 180 hours of gameplay, I got all “recovered memories” and watched the ending. More than anything, I would like to thank all the people who read my terrible, long, disorganized and embarrassing review written with emotions. I’d also like to thank everyone who gave it a “helpful” rating, not just for reading it. I have never been appreciated by so many people before, not even in my work. I really enjoyed my 180 hours spent running around Hyrule. I would like to thank not only Nintendobut also to all the fans of Zelda who have continued to support Zelda. Thanks for a great adventure.