August D (he alter ego of Suga from BTS), threw his first studio album “D-DAY”, an exquisite production in which he began working in 2021, which marks the end of the Agust D trilogy, after his two mixtapes “Agust D” (2016) and “D-2” (2020). South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer and model extraordinaire, explores lyrically and musically the concept of freedomeither a blessing or a curse. He exhorts listeners to enjoy the present, encouraging them to focus on looking within, rather than looking to the past with regret or to the future with fear.

One of the songs that are part of “D-DAY” is “Snooze”which recorded a duet with WoosungKorean-American singer-songwriter, vocalist and electric guitarist of the fabulous South Korean band The Rose. Likewise, this great piece of music features a simple, yet soulful piano line by the late Japanese singer-songwriter and pianist Ryūichi Sakamoto.

To fully understand the album “D-DAY”you have to see the documentary “SUGA: Road to D-DAY”, available on Disney+. In a part of said documentary, fans will be able to see the meeting that Suga of BTS had with Ryūichi Sakamoto, on September 30, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. At that time, the also writer, activist and music producer, was fighting colorectal cancer.

Since I was very young, Ryūichi Sakamoto it turned into a musical inspiration for Min Yoongi. Remember that in a small cinema in Daegu, South Korea, with only 50 seats, they only showed “The Last Emperor” and the film was filled with the music of Mr. Sakamoto.

“So I was dazzled in the cinema, I started creating sounds as a child, I used songs and played with them a lot to practice and I used a lot of Mr. Sakamoto’s songs, because most of them are instrumental, everyone who knows me knows that I use a lot of open source audio files to work with, I cut and paste them, join them, reverse and combine them to make them more interesting, in those days when I was just starting to train myself to make music, his music inspired me a lot and also made me reason”.

Suga received a valuable lesson from Ryūichi Sakamoto. The BTS rapper, revealed that sometimes he gets so tired that he occasionally thinks about stopping making music, “I wanted to ask you how you’ve been doing it for so long, what motivates you? You’ve been making music for 17 years “.

On his tour, when Suga sings “Snooze”, footage of his meeting with Ryūichi Sakamoto is projected.

The Japanese pianist responded with these wise words. “No matter how many songs you make, you’re never completely satisfied, if you’re satisfied, it’s the end, when you get to the top floor, you always find one more above, there is no end, you try to climb the stairs, step by step, but the stairs go up infinitely, yet he tried to do his best to get me as close to the top as possible.”

This is how “Snooze” came about, an inspiring song by Suga from BTS

Yoongi told Ryūichi Sakamoto that once when he was hospitalized (he did not reveal the causes), he had the concern to write a song that will sound like one of his first songs. The result was “Snooze” which means a light sleeper.

“I wrote what I would like to say to beginning artists and I wanted this song to give them a message of strength,’I know it’s hard, but everything will be alright‘, and since I was young I always enjoyed writing songs about dreams, that’s what I did here, ‘everything will be alright, even if you lose a little sleep, I’ll take you if you’re afraid of falling’, to be honest, it’s not easy to be a musician, there are many kids who go without sleep, skip meals and dedicate themselves completely to music and sometimes some of those kids, when they become musicians tell us, ‘I dreamed of being a musician because of you’, some say, ‘your music inspired me to become a musician,’ so I wrote this song for all of them.”

BTS’s Suga tells the story behind his song “Snooze”

After listening to his story, Mr. Sakamoto told him that it was admirable, “at the same time, maybe the song will give the message to you, that everything is going to be okay.”

suga He added that when he was writing “Snooze”, he said, “I’ll make this song true Sakamoto style, the strings will be his style, the piano will be his style, he was in the hospital on IV, he couldn’t eat well, but i felt better when i started writing this song so i finished it, took off the IV and left“.

Subsequently, the young idol of the kpop confessed that one of his dreams is to travel the world and schedule sessions with local musicians who specialize in traditional instruments“My dream is to record them and make music based on that, the sentence I remember most from Mr. Sakamoto’s documentary is: ‘the world is full of sounds’, to be honest, I never had a formal education, I always learned on my own, so that phrase really struck me, ‘you can make music with any sound’, I always say that to less experienced musicians than me, so I would like to use the sounds of the world to make good music.” The Japanese singer-songwriter described BTS’s Suga as “exceptional”.

BTS’s Suga Releases Duet “Snooze” With Woosung, Leader Of The Rose

Before ending your meeting, Ryūichi Sakamoto gave Min Yoongi a short piano lesson and you played a simple and soulful line, which he used on “Snooze”. The BTS member also played the piano in honor of his idol.

Almost six months after this meeting, on March 28, 2023, Ryūichi Sakamoto died at the age of 71 from colorectal cancer. which he suffered from since 2021. At the end of his documentary “SUGA: Road to D-DAY”, Min Yoongi expressed: “your art will always have a place in my heart. RIP”

