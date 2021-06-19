Once again, Alberto Fernández’s weakness in the face of Christianity, his personal anger with the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, and the idea that he must follow Mexico in all his steps in foreign policy, no matter if it suits him or not to Argentina, they explain the abstention of their government before the resolution that the Permanent Council of the organization voted on Nicaragua last Tuesday.

But there is another factor. It is the arrival that the representative to the Organization of American States, Carlos Raimundi, reached the President’s ears, a militant and defender of the Chavista regime in Venezuela as well as of Ortega’s Sandinismo, and who has the backing of Máximo Kirchner and his strength.

In dialogue with government sources and with foreign sources who closely follow in the footsteps of today’s Ambassador Raimundi, Clarion reconstructed the plot behind the President’s decision to reverse the diplomatic negotiations initially aimed at voting in favor of the resolution that was approved by 26 other OAS countries. Argentina ended up abstaining with Mexico, Belize and Dominica. Its Mercosur partners approved it.

The letter that Foreign Minister Felipe Solá sent to his Nicaraguan colleague, Denis Moncada, asking for the release of political prisoners in his country



The letter that Foreign Minister Felipe Solá sent to his Nicaraguan colleague, Denis Moncada, asking for the release of political prisoners in his country

It was Alberto Fernández who gave the order not to condemn the “nicas”. But there were several twists and turns to get to that point. Felipe Solá had even sent him a letter of complaint from his Nicaraguan colleague Denis Moncada. It was Friday the 11th and Clarion had access to its content.

Sola expressed “concern about the” crisis “generated in Ortega’s electoral reform and” very especially “about the arrests of” prominent figures “of the opposition, among them candidates for the presidential elections, a former vice chancellor, dissident Sandinistas. Solá has a friend among them.

“We are concerned – he said – that circumstances such as the arrests indicated mark a deterioration in the situation of human rights and individual freedoms.” He then reminded Moncada that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet had drawn up a critical report on Nicaragua that Argentina had supported.

Solá also asked that “the situation” of the “representatives of opposition political expressions” who are imprisoned be “reconsidered” and asked him to ensure “free and transparent” elections following the established schedule.

This Monday there is a session at the UN for Nicaragua and the Government could have a tougher position than at the OAS, where a complicity with Orteguismo and its inexplicable regime.

Alberto Fernández even thought of mediating and making a phone call to Ortega, without having any network in Nicaragua. Ortega did not want to because he does not step back in his persecution of everything that opposes him.

What happened in the following days can only be understood taking into account the internal tensions of the Frente de Todos. Nicaragua was a less sensitive case to resolve than Venezuela and was a good bargaining chip for Washington’s requests. Cristina Kirchner does not even have sympathy for Nicaraguans since she embraced the complaints from Ortega’s daughter that he abused and raped her from the age of 9.

US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken had asked Solá to support the resolution. The Argentine minister in turn asked him for several changes to the text of the letter. Among them some that were not modified – such as the one that claimed to change the word “strengthen” democracy to “restore” democracy; and another important one for the Government was granted: the sentence in which Almagro was given greater powers to resolve the Nicaraguan crisis was eliminated.

It is known that the former Uruguayan foreign minister wants to invoke the Democratic Charter for Nicaragua, to impose a scale of punishment on the Ortega-Murillos. And in Argentina K, Almagro provokes grief. They see it as a factor of foreign “interference” in the region. An “instrument” of Donald Trump, for his role in condemning the Maduro regime during the Republican presidency.

In the OAS they affirm that Solá gave challenges to Raimundi because of his position in favor of Ortega. By then Alberto had been convinced and ordered an abstention from the OAS.

The move was accompanied by a new play with Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But Mexico always plays its own way and usually leaves Fernández paying. But the Mexican Foreign Ministry guaranteed a two-sided move. He arranged to abstain together with Argentina and wrote the almost pro-Nicaraguan press release that the two governments signed. But the day he took his own position with a harsher text towards the Ortega regime, while Fernández-Solá were left speechless.