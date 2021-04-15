It’s Wednesday noon at the Casa Rosada. Alberto Fernandez meets the last day of his isolation in the Quinta de Olivos after having tested positive for coronavirus and the Government seeks to “clarify fake news” that, they say, circulated during the night of Tuesday, after a new record of cases, and they point out that a tightening of the measures is coming. “There is not nor will there be anything at all. Not today, not tomorrow and I would even say Friday,” says an important official with an office at the seat of power.

Like a pilgrim, he conveys the message to everyone who wants to hear it: after all, his words are not in a personal capacity, but rather contain the discursive line that the Fernández administration decided to lower amid rumors and malicious speculation – they insist -.

It is a reinforcement of what the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, said publicly a while before, when she explained that “It still takes a few days to see the impact of these measures”, and thus he implied that it was necessary to wait to define the convenience of new restrictions. “We ask them to just go out to work and take the kids to school”, He reinforced, in a message that, not because it is audacious, will mark the lack of coordination of the Government.

Vizzotti’s consideration was later joined by the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta. With short circuits with the President for some time, despite having been a key man in the campaign, the Buenos Aires leader took note that in the meeting that Vizzotti and the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, led on Monday with the council of experts, It was concluded that it was convenient to maintain presence in schools.

.And then he comes out strong to defend the decision. He speaks in the Federal Council of Education and maintains that “if there has to be a decrease in presence to reduce the movement of people, it should not imply the absolute suspension of classes in the classrooms as a first measure.” He cites encouraging statistical data collected by his Ministry and indicates that the positive cases about the school population (among students and teachers) barely amount to 1.19 percent.

It doesn’t stop there. He insists: “We cannot start the restrictions by closing the schools.” Then, he leaves it reflected on his Twitter. It is not a personal whim, but the strategy that the Government drew up after warning that in 2020 a “very serious mistake” was made by leaving the flag of the defense of Education to the opposition.

It’s already 4:45 p.m. and at Casa Rosada there is a stir over the advance it gives Clarion: “They will cut even more the hours of night circulation”, reads the title. It is reported there that, after unsuccessfully waiting for the governors to tighten the measures, Restrictions will be imposed on the operation of shops, especially gastronomic establishments. Some spokesmen, unsuspecting, dare to deny fiercely.

Then comes the ratification that this will be the case: “We will only advance with limits to the night. It is a measure prior to making a stronger decision”, They explain in a Patio de Palmeras that is already beginning to be populated. The argument is reasonable: before ordering a total closure, the solution raised by a health specialist in Monday’s meeting, there are instances to be exhausted, because “the silver bullet cannot be spent ahead of time.”

At that meeting, Cafiero’s explanation satisfied the experts who had conveyed “a lot of concern” about the health situation: “Just as last year we learned a lot from you in Health, you surely must have learned a lot about politics at this time and economy. And a closing implies printing, if it is printed the dollar rises and that later goes to inflation “It was, words more, words less, the justification given by the coordinating minister when explaining why it had been decided to delay stricter measures.

Trotta does not work at Casa Rosada and, although he does not speak with Fernández, who is still in Olivos despite the fact that it is already known that as of Thursday he will be able to resume his usual schedule, he speaks on radio La Red and says that no decision is being considered that involves the interruption of face-to-face classes and that the idea is to “prioritize the school.”

Almost simultaneously, Cafiero and Vizzotti leave for the presidential residence to finish defining what this newspaper anticipated. “There is talk of between 20 and 22” the time limit for the operation of the premises, is the explanation.

The secretaries Juan Pablo Biondi (Communication and Press) and Julio Vitobello (Presidency), the two most faithful sides of the Head of State, follow in their footsteps and a mini-summit is set up in which the President He tells them that he decided on tougher measures and that he is willing to pay the political cost.

In parallel, after 5.30 pm, while in no case is there talk of more restrictions, the version is that the decree will be the President’s, but that the one who will communicate “the only measure” will be Cafiero.

And they add: it will be at that moment that the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, will find out. The same goes for Axel Kicillof, whose administration had been demanding more measures. Clarín consults both administrations. At the Buenos Aires headquarters, on Uspallata street, they are surprised: “It can’t be true, no one here called us to agree on decisions,” they say, incredulous. From La Plata they also admit ignorance, although they give credit to the news: “We cannot define the announcements that we are going to make, because we do not know what Alberto is going to announce,” they remarked.

From the zoom that Buenos Aires makes with mayors, however, it transcends that there was consensus to lower business hours at 18.

Curiously, in Casa Rosada they let know an anger with the Buenos Aires governor, for the bold statements of some of his ministers -from the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, through Daniel Gollan (Health) Teresa García (Government) and the uncontrollable Sergio Berni (Security) – and the lack of controls during the weekend, in some shopping malls. “Axel runs us with more measures but later does not control that they are fulfilled”, they point out.

In that anger and the lack of prior notice to the one-time recorded message that includes errors and controversial omissions, high-ranking government officials lean on Kicillof to disengage from any influence over the President. “Alberto decided it alone, because he is convinced that the contagion curve had to be stopped now,” they will point out after the announcement in which the head of state will kick the board.

“Neither Axel, nor Cristina, stop saying nonsense: the decision was all Alberto’s and he did not speak to anyone else,” a man of extreme confidence in the President responds, angry. Near the vice they are silent.

Three ministers consulted by Clarín reinforce the concept that there was no prior notice not even in the Cabinet: “I found out on TV,” one of them laments. Trotta also found out from the media, although the President said Thursday that he had “discussions” with the minister on this issue.