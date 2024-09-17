Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/17/2024 – 16:09

While Volkswagen and other automakers are considering closing factories and operating at reduced capacity, Chinese competitors are looking to produce in Europe. Push for electromobility may have backfired, says economist. Things are not looking good for the European auto industry. Car sales are below expectations and a large number of electric vehicles are still waiting for buyers. It is not just Volkswagen that is considering closing some factories; Fiat, which belongs to the Stellantis group, and Renault are also producing more cars than they have been able to sell.

According to a Bloomberg Intelligence survey, one in three factories at companies such as BMW, Mercedes, Stellantis, Renault and Volkswagen are not operating at full capacity. At some plants, not even half of the vehicles that could roll off the production lines are being manufactured.

The situation is particularly serious at the Stellantis group’s Mirafiori plant in Turin, where the electric Fiat 500 models are manufactured. There, production has been reduced by more than 60% in the first half of 2024. In Belgium, even the Audi plant that produces the high-end Q8 e-tron models is rumored to be under threat.

European phenomenon

Sales difficulties are also putting pressure on Renault’s Douai plant in northern France and Volkswagen’s Dresden plant. Electric cars produced at both sites are having trouble finding buyers on the market, which is causing losses for the manufacturers.

“We are in the midst of a structural change,” Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING, told DW. This, he said, applies not only to Volkswagen, but to the automotive industry as a whole. “We see, of course, that the international trend towards more electromobility also creates more competition.”

Pressure on the European auto sector, particularly from China, is increasing. Despite punitive tariffs imposed by the European Union (EU) on Chinese electric vehicles, manufacturers from the People’s Republic are determined to secure a permanent place in the European market.

In addition to Geely’s Lynk & Co, Chinese brands Great Wall Motor and BYD also want to produce electric vehicles in factories in Europe in the future.

Failure of European car manufacturers?

But why are European companies facing such difficulties in the transition to electromobility? Have managers, unlike their Chinese colleagues, simply missed the opportunity and fallen behind?

The sector has been dealing with several problems at the same time, explains Brzeski. In the automotive industry, difficulties arise in tandem, such as the strengthening of foreign competitors and the reduced competitiveness of Europeans.

Hans-Werner Sinn, president of the Munich-based Institute for Economic Research (Ifo), does not attribute this to administrative failures. “It cannot be said that anyone has missed the market trend – whether it be Volkswagen, for example, or the others. On the contrary: they failed to recognise – perhaps this was indeed a failure – how quickly and imposingly politicians in China and Europe have been acting,” he says.

Sinn says the so-called European Green Deal, the EU’s ban on combustion-powered vehicles from 2035 and increasingly stringent emissions limits for fleets, have radically overridden market rules in a short space of time. The industry has been driven towards a politically motivated transformation and will lose out if it does not change course, he argues.

After the “Dieselgate” scandal – the scheme to manipulate diesel engine emissions tests at Volkswagen – combustion engines came under extreme pressure and the industry was put on the defensive.

Sinn says that in China and France, the push for electric vehicle production was initially seen as an opportunity to break the technological dominance of German carmakers over combustion engines.

But that view has changed in countries like France and Italy as people realize that it is mainly the Chinese who benefit from this radical shift towards electromobility, says Sinn.

And there has been some political confusion, Brzeski ponders: “What will become of combustion engines? Will they continue or not? Will they be banned? Will they be allowed for a while longer or not?” He cites as “particularly unfortunate” the German government’s sudden decision to abolish the bonus for buyers of electric vehicles at the end of 2023. It is no wonder, he says, that company yards are full of these vehicles.

Economist sees Europe’s economic prosperity under threat

For Brzesk, there is no doubt that a decline in the automotive industry in Germany and Europe will threaten economic prosperity. In Germany alone, the sector – together with its suppliers, dealers and all the companies that indirectly depend on the auto industry – accounts for between 7% and 8% of the country’s economic output.

But how can we ensure as many well-paid jobs as possible in the industry and preserve the prosperity that surrounds the regions where these factories are located?

Economist Sinn advocates the creation of a “climate club” that would include the world’s largest CO2 emitters, something that has already been proposed by Germany’s Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This would require all major emitters, such as Brazil, China, India, the United States and the EU, to limit their production and use of fossil fuels.

Sinn believes the idea, proposed by Nobel Prize-winning economist William Nordhaus, could indeed help protect the climate. Any other alternative would be “a dismal central planning policy that has no place in a market economy.”

For him, European plans such as the Green Deal or the taxonomy, which classifies an entire economy according to climate and environmental protection criteria, may be well-intentioned, but they would end up cutting off economic prosperity by overriding market laws – a “horrifying prospect”. “That’s how you ruin an economy. I can only urgently recommend a 180º turn.”

However, he believes that a transformation is already underway. “In recent years, we have seen the population’s revolt over these issues, which is now intensified by the situation at Volkswagen. This is reflected in the election results we are seeing today.”

Politicians and unions under pressure

Unlike Sinn, automotive expert Frank Schwope from Hanover Polytechnic University does not sound as worried.

“The truth is that Volkswagen has been making quite significant gains,” he noted, mentioning the record profit of 22.6 billion euros (R$138.5 billion) in 2023, in addition to the operating profit of 20 billion euros estimated for 2024. The crisis, therefore, is not yet present, although it may be lurking, he said in an interview with broadcaster NDR.

For Schwope, Volkswagen’s management team created a threatening scenario in order to curb wage demands and pressure for new subsidies for electric cars.

Meanwhile, Stellantis is also hitting the brakes. At its Turin plant, production of the Fiat 500e has been suspended for a month due to a sharp drop in demand.

Sinn insists: “Volkswagen is just an early victim. There will be others.”