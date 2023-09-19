The risk of storms and waterspouts returns today to the Region of Murcia. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) activated the yellow alert for the entire Community due to rainfall that can reach an accumulated amount of up to 20 liters per square meter in one hour. The warning, from which no region of the Region is exempt, will start at 3:00 p.m. and will end at midnight. Specifically, Aemet predicts that there will be an increase in cloudiness in the afternoon that will make the development of storms more likely, especially in the southern third of the Community.

The situation of instability may continue on Wednesday, when Meteorology announces showers and storms that could be locally strong and persistent, which would disappear in the afternoon. Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged and maximum temperatures will then begin a slight rise. There is no rain forecast for Thursday, although the probability of rain will return on Friday, according to the forecast.

The Aemet delegate in the Region, Juan Esteban Palenzuela, announced that on this occasion these rains may arrive in the form of occasional showers that would give way to stable weather and slightly cloudy skies in general for the weekend.

Third episode



These days will be the third stormy episode so far in September. The first occurred on the 12th, when a strong storm with hail caused flooding in several parts of the Region, with special incidence in Murcia, where on the Churra and del Carmen boulevards, in Cabezo de Torres, the sewers overflowed and a Lightning left damage to the San Basilio nursing home. The rain also caused flooding in Molina de Segura, where several streets were flooded.

The second episode occurred last Friday, when the rainfall once again left hundreds of incidents in the Vega Media and Alta del Segura, with new flooding in several points and the sudden flooding of the river, which forced access to the mota in the area to be cut off. city ​​of Murcia.