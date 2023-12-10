The soil that has been deposited in recent weeks by the company Tragsa, in charge of maintaining the works in the bay of Portmán while they are not resumed, “is spreading into the sea with all its polluting elements,” denounced the Portmán Vivo neighborhood platform. at an information day held yesterday at the weekly market.

The deposit of this earth, from the mining waste that fills the bay itself, is intended to “refill” the San Bruno beach to protect the breakwater that delimits an artificial lagoon inside the bay about three meters deep. which was excavated in 2017 as an advance of the works that were later paralyzed in 2019.

However, the latest storms “have caused part of the land to move to the neighboring beach of El Lastre and another to dissolve into the sea, which has been reported to the Ministry and Maritime Rescue.” For their part, sources familiar with the work assure that “we cannot speak of pollution, but rather of suspended sand that, being dry, is easy for the sea to carry away with little waves, but then it compacts again.” In addition to this, Portmán Vivo has taken images of runoff not dissolved in the water “which could be stains of organic matter from the fish farms in El Gorguel Bay.”

The group defends that “after 34 years of studies, Portmán’s solution can come from the Ministry’s alternative 4A, which involves minimal waste extraction but guarantees effective environmental recovery, less expensive, and yet more respectful of the environment.” environment and the health of the neighbors.

On the contrary, the representatives of the neighbors and social organizations in the commission to monitor the recovery of the bay assured that “the positioning of these groups is alternative 3B, which involves removing between one and two million cubic meters of waste and recover 190 meters of coastline.