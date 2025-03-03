With the wounds open yet by the DANA on October 29, this Monday the tension has firmed again due to the risk of torrential rains In the east and south of Spain. Especially, in the areas affected by the mud tsunami. Red notice, Es-alert, Cecopi, ravines, flows and liters per square meter. All of this ceased to be oblivious to any Valencian fear, fear and panic since then it rains. In the region of L’Horta Sud, the Orange Notice by rains The State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) for the next few days has caused different locations to suspend the classes. In Benetússer, Paiporta, Sedaví and Catarroja, the parents of the students have received the call to pick up their children surrounded by a traumatic psychosis. «He has entered collapse When they have told him that there was no school, ”says the mother of a school of one of these municipalities.

The worst of the storm that will leave generalized rains and that has officially begun this Monday, but that on Sunday already caused a dead in Lorca (Murcia), is expected In the Mediterranean area and in Andalusiawith orange notices for rainfall, although this Monday is also the Canary Islands at risk. In the Valencian Community, the AEMET has activated the red notice in this Monday afternoon Castellón Given the risk of more than 180 liters per square meter in 12 hours. Also in the region of RoundMalaga, the maximum notice was activated this afternoon but it has already been deactivated. In both areas, Civil Protection activated the ES-Alert system with a warning message to citizens.

Aviso special | Update Chubascos very strong and persistent. → The most intense rainfall will occur in the Mediterranean area, Andalusia and the Canary Islands. → Find out the weather and extreme precautions. pic.twitter.com/0x54zamjrk – Aemet (@aemet_esp) March 3, 2025

However, it will not be the last day at risk by the storm. This episode will remain At least until Thursday. «Although there may be moments of showers of strong or very strong intensity, The most significant of this storm will be persistence, With significant accumulated until Thursday, “said Aemet’s delegation in the Valencian Community. It is in this region where there is an important risk due to rainfall at least three days in a row.

This Tuesday, those accumulated in areas of the Valencian Community and South of Tarragona can reach 100 liters per square meter in 12 hours. Something similar to Wednesday and Thursday, when in the provinces of Valencia and Castellón you can exceed 150 liters per square meter in 24 hours. Those days, in surrounding areas such as the south of Tarragona and northern Alicante, 60 liters per square meter can be exceeded in 12 hours.









«With such prolonged episode they can occur Hydrological problems For floods of ramblas and ravines, although in a more controlled way than when the storm is autumn, “the Aemet has warned.

Valencian Community

In the areas punished by the Dana, the storm for now has already flooded rural and regional roads of the municipal terms of Chiva, Bugarra, Pedralba, Casinos, Cheste and Villamarxant. In Aldaya they have put back sand bags in the accesses of the tunnels and in Valencia City, in addition to canceling educational activity in the districts beaten by the terrible Dana, the pyrotechnic shot of the Mascletá of failures.

In addition, heavy rains have forced the Algar (Valencia) and the Regajo (Castellón) reservoir to drain, as reported by the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ).

In Andalusiathe Board has activated the emergency phase of the plan in the face of flood risk. The circulation of the lines of the line between Huelva and Sevilla is interrupted from 08.30 hours by accumulation of water on the road. And different incidents have been registered in Huelva or Almería, where the municipalities of Cuevas del Almanzora and Pulpí have been the most affected. Here planned activities have been suspended on the occasion of the carnival and even the traditional Sunday market. Meanwhile, in Malaga the rain has caused incidents in Fuengirola, Iguala, Jubrique, Yunquera, El Burgo, Casarabonela and Teba.

In Gran CanariaTelde has taken the worst part, with overflowing streams and cars dragged by water. There four people have been rescued in an industrial estate.

In addition, rain and snow storm has continued to affect the roads. In the early afternoon of Monday, there were 31 affected roads, all of them from the secondary road network. Of these, nine are impassable and in four others the use of chains or winter tires is mandatory. The worst part is on the roads of Castilla y León, and also in the Community of Madrid.