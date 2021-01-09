The president of the Regional Federation of Transport Business Organizations of Murcia (Froet), Pedro Díaz, warned this Saturday of the “very complicated situation” that exists on the roads throughout the country and that keeps hundreds of Murcian truckers trapped.

Díaz explained that the main problems are occurring, at this time, on the roads of the community of Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha (the M-30 and M-40) and assured that he does not yet have a clear forecast on when they could be resolved. the problems generated by the storm.

The president of Froet sent a message of tranquility regarding the situation of these professionals who, he assured, are prepared to face this type of roadblock. “They carry everything and are prepared to face any adversity,” he stressed. “It is not the same situation experienced by professional vehicle drivers. They are made of other wood ».

“They cut before there was a flake”



Díaz also criticized the decision of the Catalan Government to close part of its roads to traffic due to forecasts that finally have not left such copious snowfalls in that territory. “They made the decision before there was a snowflake,” he remarked. “It was not a proper decision.” The president of Froet recalled that Catalonia is a very important area for the Murcian transport sector since it is a way out of the country.

“To wait and be patient, there is no other”, José Osete Marchán, a truck driver from El Palmar who was forced to stop his route about 20 kilometers from Pamplona in the direction of Zaragoza, resigned this Saturday. After being diverted by the Civil Guard, the transporter had to find a space with difficulty to park his vehicle next to a cut lane, in a field area completely covered by snow.

“Here there will be about 60 or 70 trucks,” Osete told LA VERDAD when inspecting the place. Although he regretted not knowing how long he would have to wait there, he was grateful for having managed to park at a point with access to a restaurant and toilets, where he could satisfy his most basic needs “with dignity”.