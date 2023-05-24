The storm tank attached to the Torre Pacheco treatment plant was opened, retaining part of the dragged water caused by DANA, which otherwise would have flowed into the Mar Menor when the treatment capacity of the treatment plant was exceeded. President Fernando López Miras and the Minister of the Environment, Juan María Vázquez, visited this deposit, which had a cost of 4.5 million, and which is part of the actions of the regional government. The retained water occupied 70% of the total capacity of the tank, which stored close to 40,000 cubic meters.

The Torre Pacheco treatment plant collects water from nearly 1,000 hectares of Campo de Cartagena. López Miras previously declared that the contribution of the Albujón boulevard to the lagoon, due to the rains these days, reaches 2,000 liters per second.

Antelo, in the Albujón



The Vox candidate José Ángel Antelo visited the Albujón boulevard “to see how, after the rains, polluting discharges into the Mar Menor increase,” said this formation. «The riverside municipalities of the PP and the PSOE are the biggest contaminants of the Mar Menor and cause the mortality of fish through their sanitation. Instead of getting to work and building said infrastructures, they have decided to criminalize our countryside, which is the same as criminalizing the Region of Murcia,” Antelo said.

The CHS highlights that the construction of dozens of dikes has contained the entry of sediments and mining waste

Regarding the dragging of sediments and mining waste, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) assured that the construction of dikes in various boulevards and other actions in them “are beginning to bear fruit.” He cited the boulevards of Miranda, Las Matildes and Llano del Beal, released photos and detailed: “The more than 60 retention systems installed in mining boulevards demonstrate their effectiveness during the heavy rains of the last few hours.”

In El Mojón, the water returned from 5 in the morning. The barricades that the municipal workers placed only served to divert the water in some points and disturb the residents of Pilar de la Horadada. They feared that the floods would be diverted to their homes. “It is not understood that in a divided town, between two municipalities, they do not agree at all,” said the spokeswoman for Stop Inundaciones El Mojón, Soledad Palacios.

In San Javier and Los Alcázares there were hardly any problems. The mayor of Alcazar, Mario Pérez, stressed that there was no call to 112 requesting bailouts or ransoms. The rain carried mud into the Mar Menor and flooded streets in Los Nietos, where there was flooding. Nani Vergara, president of the neighborhood association, denounced it: “It is the problem that we always have here.” The situation was especially complicated on Dátil del Mar street. “The mud will also stay there until it rains again because now they can’t clean it,” she said. And in the municipality of Cartagena, the City Council verified significant damage on the east coast.