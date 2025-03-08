A total of nine roads of the Community of Madrid They remain closed as a consequence of water accumulations in the road and for the risk of overflow of rivers and flooding. For its part, the Security and Emergency Agency of the Community of Madrid (ASEM 112) has activated this Saturday the level 1 of the flood plan of the Community of Madrid (INUNCAM).

As reported by an emergency spokesman for the Community of Madrid, the roads are: the M-206 in San Fernando de Henares; the M-600 between Guadarrama and El Escorial; the M-521 in Navalagamella; and the M-622 in Guadarrama. The M-611 tracks are also cut in scratch; the M-637 in Navafría; the M-103 in Talamanca del Jarama; the M-615 in Moralzarzal; and the M-629 in the town of Canencia.

Therefore, Emergencies has launched a series of recommendations to try to reduce risks and incidents. Thus, he has recommended limit displacements By road, avoid flood areas and do not cross currents to try to reduce risks.

“It is recommended Not circular or perform leisure activities Near rivers or channels likely to overflow, “he warned emergencies, which is monitoring the channels of the Lozoya, Guadarrama and Henares rivers before the rise in the flow. In addition, the Use of the private vehicleespecially on the roads of the Sierra, although also in those that circulate in parallel to the rivers and cross any of the rivers of the region.

For those who live in flood areas, emergencies explained that, if they see that the water begins to enter the houses, you have to Call 112 and climb to an elevated area provided with a small backpack with the indispensable (mobile, food and water) until the arrival of emergency equipment. You also have to save important documents in a plastic bag so that they do not get wet and be able to keep them.

On the other hand, he has indicated that it is important to maintain Clean the drains, gutters and grilles of evacuation of the houses, to avoid the accumulation of litter and branches that can plug the water outlet.

In the early morning of this Saturday the level 1 of the flood plan of the Community of Madrid (INUNCAM) before the forecast of the State Metereology Agency (Aemet) of heavy rains throughout the morning.

The director of the ASEM112, Pedro Ruiz, said that, at the moment, it is being done “a Monitoring of all basins of the rivers of the region “.