Severe storms tore through the Midwestern states in the United States Sunday evening, with a tornado hazard emitted in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. One such storm produced heavy gusts and lightning over the town of Sublette, Kansas. Wind gusts, up to 70 miles per hour (112 km/h), were recorded in western Kansas, with local media reporting power outages due to downed power lines.

Courtesy Sylveon Gamer



01:54