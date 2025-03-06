The storm maintains the orange alert level in most València and with strong rain forecast in Castellón

This Thursday may be the last day of Strong Temporary in the Valencian Community, but aims to have intense showers especially in the interior of Castellón.

The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) maintains the orange alert for persistent rains inside and northern coast of València and all the Castellón regions, where in 12 hours the 100 liters per square meter can be exceeded; These rains in the mountains of the prelite are the typical of the winter rains, the agency points out. Instead it has passed yellow on the southern coast of Valencia, a situation in which the entire province of Alicante also remains.

Given this situation, emergencies maintains the level of emergency 0 due to flood risk in both Castellón and in all València, instead the end of this emergency for northern Alicante has been decreed. Given the forecast, it is recommended not to cross rivers or ravines channels, as well as suspend them outdoor activities and school activity.

Thus, most of the locations located in the areas with orange alert have suspended school activity, as well as medical consultations. In Valencia City, the ‘mascletà’ of the failures has also been suspended.

Accumulated

The storm that began on Sunday, although of generally moderate intensity, has given maximum accumulated rainfall in the Vall de Galllinera and the Val d’Ebo that exceed 400 l/m² in these 4 days, according to AVAMET data.

In the Network of Pluviometers of the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar the accumulated that have highlighted have been the 258.8 liters in L’Alcúdia de Vist, the 237.2 liters in the Caroig and the 232.6 liters in the Buseo reservoir.