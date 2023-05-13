Saturday, May 13, 2023, 5:43 p.m.



| Updated 7:32 p.m.

The State Meteorological Agency activated the yellow warning for storms for this afternoon from 12:00 to 21:00 in various regions of the Region of Murcia.

According to the Aemet forecast, heavy rainfall could especially affect the regions of Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas, as well as Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón and Vega del Segura.

The heavy rainfall unloaded during the morning and early afternoon at various points in the Region of Murcia, such as the Vega Alta and Media del Segura, where occasional hailstorms and storms with electrical equipment occurred without causing any material damage.

An intense hailstorm stains the streets of Tercia white.





Later in the afternoon, the storm was unloading in areas of Lorca and Águilas. In the Lorca district of Tercia, an intense hailstorm surprised the neighbors during the afternoon. In just a few minutes the streets and rooftops were stained white due to the large amount of fallen ice.

Firefighters check the status of several vehicles parked in a flood danger zone.





In Águilas, the rainfall unloaded strongly and in just a few minutes caused the flooding of some streets near the coast, the place where the accumulated water would flow. The force with which the water continued its way towards the coast made it necessary for the firefighters to intervene, who had to supervise that several vehicles parked in a boulevard marked as an area at risk of floods did not end up in the sea.