In the Sevastopol aquarium, animals that had lived there for decades died due to a storm.

The hurricane covered the aquarium museum in Sevastopol. The city governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that more than 500 inhabitants of the museum could not survive the “storm of the century.” Later, the number of pet victims exceeded 800.

According to the head of the city, the main blow of the disaster fell on the third hall of the museum, opened in 1897. In addition, serious damage was caused to the Institute of South Sea Biology, where several scientific laboratories were damaged.

The number of affected animals has increased

On November 26, at around 10 p.m., a stream of water hit the roof of the museum, breaking through the roof and washing away the ventilation system. According to eyewitnesses, with each incoming wave, approximately three cubic meters of water entered the room.

Photo: Russian Emergency Situations Ministry / TASS

Aquarium director Yuri Kravtsov in conversation with RIA News reported that 800 animals did not survive the flooding. According to him, the victims were tropical freshwater animals from four continents. He clarified that 11 armored pikes, which lived in the aquarium for 20 years, and large piranhas, which were in the museum for 15 years, could not survive the flooding.

See also Even in the UK there is controversy over receipts: protests over mayonnaise at 2 euros The historic third hall was damaged. This is a hall that is located on the sea side. The waves destroyed the roof, there was a lot of damage, water entered the hall and flooded the hall by one and a half meters. Pumps, sockets, heaters flooded. Aquariums flooded. The hall was completely de-energized Yuri Kravtsov.Director of the Sevastopol Aquarium

Kravtsov added that the building suffered colossal damage: all equipment, including pumps and the ventilation system, was out of order.

A powerful storm hits Crimea

It became known that a regional emergency situation (ES) would be introduced in Sevastopol due to storm winds. This instruction was given by the head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, at a staff meeting of the government.

Photo: Alexey Pavlishak / Reuters

On November 26, the western coast of Crimea was covered by a hurricane with wind gusts of up to 40 meters per second. The head of the Yevpatoria administration, Elena Demidova, told reporters that due to bad weather, households near the coast were flooded. Rescuers evacuated about 20 families; several boarding houses and sanatoriums reported their readiness to accept them. During the storm in the Crimean Evpatoria, seven people were injured.

It is noted that the highway from Simferopol was partially flooded at the approaches to the city. The road had to be blocked. Hundreds of thousands of Crimean residents were left without electricity after a powerful storm. In total, according to the Republican Ministry of Emergency Situations, about 400 thousand residents of the peninsula lost power.