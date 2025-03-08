This 8M, in which women’s day is celebrated, will be passed through water and whipped by bad weather throughout Spain: 16 provinces have notices for rain and wind storm And emergency services, such as in Madrid, are recommending not to leave home.

In fact, the security and emergency agency of the Community of Madrid (ASEM 112) He has activated this Saturday the level 1 of the Flood Plan of the Community of Madrid (INUNCAM).

The authorities recommend citizens limit road displacements, Avoid flood areas and do not cross currents to try to reduce risks.

Emergency services are also monitoring the river channels with special attention Lozoya, Guadarrama and Henaresgiven the foreseeable rise in the flows.

Pedro Ruiz, director of the ASEM112, has said this Saturday to “A follow -up of all the rivers basins of the region.” “We have detected that, in certain areas, overflows of the Lozoya, Guadarrama and Henares rivers are occurring.”

Alerts throughout Spain for the storm

The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has established Orange alert for rains in Cádiz, Huelva and Malaga; Ávila and Cáceres. In addition, A Coruña will have orange warning for waves.

There is Rainless notices in Córdoba, Granada, Jaén and Sevilla; Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza; León, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria and Zamora; Cuenca, Guadalajara and Toledo; Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida and Tarragona; Badajoz; Sierra de Madrid; Center of Navarra and Pyrenees Navarro and Ceuta.

There are also Wave notices in Pontevedra; Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, El Hierro and Tenerife; and Almería, Cádiz and Huelva.

By strong wind gusts There are alerts in A Coruña, Lugo and Pontevedra; Castellón; Ribera del Ebro de la Rioja and Ibérica Riojana; Álava, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya; Cantabrian slope of Navarra, center of Navarra, Pyrenees Navarro and Ribera del Ebro de Navarra; Sierra de Madrid; Badajoz and Cáceres and Lleida.

There are also WIND RACHAS NOTIVES in Cuenca, Guadalajara and Toledo; Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria and Zamora; Liébana, Centro and Valle de Villaverde and Cantabria del Ebro; Majorca; Cordillera y Picos de Europa; Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza; and Cádiz, Córdoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaén, Málaga and Sevilla.

Storm warnings They are activated in Cádiz, Huelva and Sevilla, while the Aemet has activated snow notices in Ourense; Sierra de Madrid; and Ávila, León, Salamanca and Zamora.

The effects of Borrasca Jana

The State Meteorology Agency has disseminated that The Jana Borrasca He will leave this Saturday “cloudy skies or covered and generalized rainfall in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands that will be accompanied by storm and probable hail often, especially in the southwest peninsular.”

The rains will be strong and persistent In Western and Central Andalusia, Ceuta, Mountains of the Center and west peninsular and large areas of the Northeast, especially in the Pyrenees, the central system, the Gulf of Cádiz and points of Alborán.

As for snowits presence in mountain areas of the northern and southeast half is expected. The snow level will be between 1,700 and 2,100 meters and, except in the Pyrenees, will descend to 1,000 or 1,300 meters throughout the day.

In the Canarian archipelago there will be rainfall and chance of storms occasional that will affect most of the archipelago. The most intense showers will occur in the north of the islands with the greatest relief, while they will be unlikely in the south, says the Aemet prognosis.

Temperatures

As for temperatures, the Aemet prognosis indicates that the values They will descend in Atlantic and Cantabrian aspects peninsular and that the minimum will be recorded at the end of the day.





There will be Few local changes or promotions on the Mediterranean coast and Balearic Islands, while in the Canary Islands the maximum will descend and the minimums will increase. In addition, frosts will be extended to the main mountain environments of the northern and southeast peninsular half.

Finally, Aemet has revealed that intense southern component winds will blow In the Peninsula and Balearic Islands, with Levante Rolando to Poniente in the Strait and Alborán, while there will be strong intervals in coastlines of the Gulf of Cádiz and west of Galicia, also probable in other coastal areas.

Very strong streaks are foreseen in large areas of the northern peninsular and mountains of the center and south, as well as in the Gulf of Cádiz and Sierras de Mallorca. In the Canary Islands, there will be moderate winds of west component with possible intervals of strong in coastlines of the islands of greater relief.