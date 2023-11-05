Wind and storms are surely the worst enemies of the Catalan coast. The Domingos storm has left visible damage this weekend in Barcelona and the Catalan coast: the Nova Mar Bella beach in Barcelona, ​​between Bac de Roda and Selva de Mar, has suffered erosion from the storm to the point of discovering some cables underground and allow even more entry of the sea. In addition, a part of the cement walls of the promenade that contain the waves have been partially knocked down by the force of the sea, with waves up to three meters high and wind gusts exceeding 70 kilometers per hour. In other coastal municipalities, such as Castelldefels, Sitges or Montgat, the beaches have also suffered the regression of sand due to the strong wind.

Inside the towns, fallen trees and branches have accumulated throughout the weekend: in Barcelona around twenty trees fell during the first hours of the storm, on Thursday, a “usual” figure, according to the City Council; and city parks were closed as a precautionary measure. The Generalitat also closed access to the nature reserves of La Fageda d’en Jordà and the Santa Margarida volcano (Girona) due to the danger of trees and branches falling due to the strong wind.

Destruction of the promenade near Mar Bella Beach in Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

After three days on alert, Civil Protection of the Generalitat deactivated the Procicat plan this Sunday morning due to strong waves “without notable incidents”, once the Meteorological Service of Catalonia ended the danger warning. The pre-alert for the strong wind has remained in place until noon. Civil Protection received more than 1,110 calls for almost 800 incidents in the first three days of the storm.

The scenario continues the damage caused by storms over recent years, which increasingly erode the sandy surface. None, however, had the impact of Glòria, at the beginning of 2020, in which the rains and winds that continued for days engulfed the beaches of a large part of the coastline and even damaged railway infrastructure.

Constant loss

Experts warn that beach regression is a growing risk, and according to studies by the municipal public company Barcelona Ciclo del Agua SA (BCASA), the Barcelona coastline has lost an average of 50,000 cubic meters of sand per year since 2010. although since 2015 the figure has fallen to 17,000.

The beaches managed by the Barcelona Metropolitan Area (AMB), for their part, had already lost 17% of surface and 25% of sand between 2015 and 2019. The last report from the institution, in 2022, warned that the Coastal areas do not have the necessary infrastructure to deal with the increasingly frequent storms and the difficulty of achieving natural regeneration on the beaches. The sand is already receding on average one meter per year on the beaches of the southern metropolitan coast, according to the report.

The loss of the sandy surface comes for different reasons: climate change (sea level rises, storms are stronger and there are changes in wind and wave direction), coastal infrastructure that modifies the dynamics of the coastline. , and the lack of natural contribution of sediments due to river management.

