The strong rainfall that has fallen at noon this Friday over Seville have made the plane that transports the Verdiblancos from Guimaraes to have to land in the Costasoña capital



03/14/2025



Updated at 2:1:00 p.m.





The flight that brings back to the expedition of Real Betis from Porto to Seville after beating the Vitoria de Guimaraes in the return of the round of 16 of the Conference League has been diverted to the Malaga airport due to adverse weather incidents over the Andalusian capital. And it is that the great storm that has fallen over Seville this noon has forced the Verdiblanca aircraft to not perch at the San Pablo airport at the scheduled time and had to be destined for Malaga. Now the idea is to refuel first and undertake the flight back to Seville to arrive as soon as possible and not have to do it on the road.

This circumstance affects the Betic preparation for this Sunday’s encounter against Leganés in Madrid, since Manuel Pellegrini’s are planned to exercise in the Luis del Sol sports city as soon as he lands to do recovery exercises by the headlines in Guimaraes and with greater intensity for those who did not play the match or left only a few minutes in the second half.

The fact is that the Verdiblancos will have to add this delay, although they will not move by road from Malaga to Seville, for their definitive return and that varies the initial plans with such little margin time between the return and the duel of Sunday at 14.00 in Leganés corresponding to LaLiga where the Heliopolitans want to continue their streak after four consecutive victories.