The storm Filomena, which is wreaking havoc on the Peninsula, puts matchday 18 of the League in check and has already claimed its first casualties. The Competition Committee has decided postpone the match that Atlético and Athletic had to play this afternoon at the Wanda Metropolitano. The reason is the chaos caused by the heavy snowfall in the Spanish capital, which makes it impossible to have the stadium of the mattress team in optimal conditions and which caused the Basque team to return to Bilbao yesterday due to the closure of the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport , which prevented him from landing.

For that reason, LaLiga, after contacting both clubs, asked the Professional Competition Committee early in the morning to suspend the clash, initially set for this Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The dispute date of the meeting will be communicated in the next few days and it should be one of those available on an already very compressed calendar. This weekend it will be impossible, given the persistence of the storm. In addition, Atlético has a clash pending on Tuesday in the same scenario against Sevilla, corresponding to the first day of the League, but which had to be postponed on its day as both teams started after the championship due to their participation in European competitions.

The match Elche-Getafe, which was scheduled for this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Martínez Valero, was also suspended this Saturday and postponed to Monday (from 7:00 p.m.), to ensure that the azulón team can travel to Alicante.

They are not the only First games that are in danger. It is also on the wing that the duel between Osasuna and Real Madrid can be played in El Sadar, scheduled for this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. but that is at the expense of the weather situation in Pamplona, ​​where snowfalls of between five and five are expected. ten centimeters.

A confrontation that comes wrapped in controversy, after the anger that existed at Real Madrid after having to bring the trip forward to Friday and having to stay locked in the plane for more than four hours, waiting for the operators to defrost the runway to take off from Barajas. Finally, the aircraft that transported the players and the Real Madrid coaching staff left for the capital of Navarra at the edge of 11:00 p.m., but the anger in the white expedition was monumental due to the circumstances that involved the trip.

Leganés-Almería and Sporting-Fuenla postponed

In the Second Division, two matches originally scheduled for Saturday had to be postponed from Friday to Sunday (Mirandés-Rayo Vallecano and Alcorcón-Albacete), and this Saturday the Leganés-Almeria which was to be played on Sunday in Butarque. It was also delayed to Monday on Sporting-Fuenlabrada (set for Sunday), which would be held in El Molinón at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, the Rayo players had to turn around after getting off the coach to help the cars that were stopped on the road in the Community of Madrid, where there was a real chaos from the afternoon because of the snow .