A heavy downpour in the municipality of Cartagena minutes before six in the morning has flooded a score of streets in the urban area and has forced the Local Police and Civil Protection to cut different roads. According to municipal sources, they have fallen

about 50 liters per square meter in just over half an hour. There have also been incidents in municipalities such as

Murcia and Molina de Segura, where about 20 liters have been collected during the early morning, roads have been cut and rescues have been carried out.

Members of the security services also look with concern at the rise of the Rambla de Benipila as it passes through the city, which descends towards its mouth with abundant water collected in interior areas of Campo de Cartagena during the early morning, according to sources from the Department. de Interior, directed by Juan Pedro Torralba.

The mayor, Noelia Arroyo, reported that there are several main streets cut off, such as Ronda Ciudad de La Unión and Grecia in the Barrio de San Ginés; Ángel Bruna, Sebastián Feringán and the 1900 roundabout, in the Transversal Axis. In Greece, the cut is due to the fall of a tree on the road, as has happened in Pintor Pórtela, Suspiró and Plaza de Puertas de San José. There are also difficulties to get around by car on Juan Fernández Street and its surroundings in Ciudad Jardín. There is a wall that has collapsed in Vista Alegre, with some cars affected.

As usual every time it rains, the Camino del Sifón that connects the area of ​​Santa Ana and Las Tejeras is also cut off. There are also notable incidents of water in neighborhoods such as Las Seiscientas and La Media Sala. The firefighters work from the early hours of the day in the drainage of water bags in different areas of the municipality. Likewise, the Rambla de la Mina runs down with a lot of water and maintains cut secondary roads in this area between La Aljorra and Molinos Marfagones.

Murcia and Molina



According to sources from 112, firefighters have been deployed at dawn this Tuesday throughout the Region of Murcia. Specific,

several rescues have been carried out in Molina, some “very committed”. In these two municipalities, about 20 liters per square meter have been registered during the early morning, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The emergency services are still taking stock, but they have dealt with incidents throughout the morning, also in the municipality of Murcia. As reported by the Local Police of Murcia, in the municipality the Avenida Reino de Murcia, the Churra road, the Ramblas de Churra and the Beniaján subway were cut off at 8.30 am.