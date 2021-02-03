The State Meteorological Agency published this Wednesday the climatological advance corresponding to the month of January 2021. In it, the Aemet points out that this first month of the year began with stability, temperatures within normal limits, and some episodes of strong winds. Towards day 6 the effects of the storm ‘Filomena’ were felt in the Region of Murcia with snow precipitations over 600 meters of altitude, and very low maximum temperatures. As of the 10th, atmospheric stability returned, with an anticyclonic regime over the entire peninsula, increasing the daily thermal oscillation. On the 20th, with the passage through the north of the peninsula of a train of storms associated with an intense zonal circulation of low latitudes, the precipitations returned, generally weak, with some cold and strong western component episodes, especially the day 22 to the passage of the Hortense storm. As of the 24th, the zonal circulation dominated in the Region with the anticyclone centered in different positions, ending in the south of Azores allowing the passage of the storm ‘Justine’. The intense circulation of the western component together with the anticyclonic regime allowed an increase in temperatures, whose values ​​established some new ephemeris, as well as some episodes of strong winds.

Regarding temperatures, the Aemet reports that the monthly average for January was 8.8ºC, which is an anomaly of +0.2 ºC above the mean value, and a thermometric character between normal and warm. The mean of the maximum temperatures, 14.1ºC, had an anomaly of + 0.3ºC, and the mean of the minimum, 3.7ºC, had an anomaly of + 0.4ºC. The days with the highest average temperatures were 28 and 29, and the lowest on 8.

In the evolution of temperatures, the contrast between the two fortnights of the month stood out. During the first, and continuing with the trend of late December, temperatures were well below normal values ​​for the time, while in the second fortnight, especially from the 20th, they remained well above. This different behavior was observed in a very significant way in the Alcantarilla and Murcia observatories.

At the Alcantarilla observatory, with data from 1940, the first fortnight was the third coldest of its series, behind the one of 1945 and 1985, being therefore the coldest of the last 36 years. On the other hand, the average temperature of the second fortnight was the second highest behind that of 1955, and the average of the maximums the warmest of its series.

At the Murcia observatory, the average temperature for the first fortnight was second lowest of its 37 years of data, after that of 1985, the average of the maximums being the coldest in its entire series. On the contrary, the second fortnight was the warmest, both in average temperature and in average maximum temperatures.

The highest maximum temperatures, on average, were observed on days 28 and 29, with values ​​above 20ºC in practically all of the stations, with many of them exceeding the ephemeris of maximum temperatures in January, both on the 28th and 29th. The maximum monthly temperature, 28.8ºC, was registered on the 29th in Archena, while the lowest maximum, 0.9ºC, was recorded in Los Royos, Caravaca, on the 20th. The highest minimum temperatures on average were observed on day 26, although the highest minimum, 15.5 ºC, was recorded in Águilas on day 24. The lowest minimum temperatures on average were recorded on days 4, 5 and 12, being lat a monthly absolute minimum -6.8ºC, registered in Yecla on the 6th.

Precipitation



During the month of January, the average rainfall in the Region of Murcia was 38.7 liters per square meter (l / m2), which is more than double (210%) the value of the median of the reference period, which gives this month the pluviometric character damp.

Rainfall exceeded 50l / m² in the Northwest region, where it was located the maximum monthly precipitation, 65.8 l / m², in Los Royos, Caravaca, in areas of Sierra Espuña, and in points of the coast. On the contrary, where the least precipitation was collected was in the southwest of the Region, accumulating in Eagles only 14 l / m².

The most important precipitation episode was associated with the passage of the storm ‘Filomena’, between days 7 and 10, in which most of the monthly precipitation accumulated, and which left precipitations in the form of snow above the 500 meters of altitude, accumulating thicknesses of up to 50 cm in high areas of Sierra Espuña, and between 20 and 30 cm in high districts of the Northwest. These precipitations were, in general, persistent. Stormy activity was observed on days 2, 10 and 11, with a total of 6 shocks. The average values ​​for January of the 2000-2020 series are 2 stormy days and 53 discharges.

The accumulated rainfall in the Region from October 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, 89.8 l / m2, represents 70% of the average value for the same period, and a dry pluviometric character. October and December were very dry, while November and January were humid.

Wind



In January there have been four episodes of strong winds. From day 1 to 3, with northwest winds and gusts of up to 78 km / h, on day 1, at Murcia airport, AIRM; from 7 to 9, with northeast winds that mainly affected the coastline, and with gusts of up to 68 km / h, on the 8th, at the San Javier observatory.

The most important for its intensity and extension was the one from 21 to 24, with winds from the west, blowing with special intensity on the 22nd, registering gusts of over 90 km in several stations, with the maximum monthly gust of 100 km / h of northwest at Águilas station, and from 30 to 31, registering a maximum west component gust of 89 km / h in Zarcilla de Ramos.