The storm Filomena, the intense snowstorm that has caused 16 autonomous communities plus Ceuta they woke up on alert this Thursday, has frozen part of the province of León, in which very low marks have been reached. Specifically, the Vega de Liordes enclave, located in the Leonese sector of the Picos de Europa and belonging to the municipality of Posada de Valdeón (433 inhabitants), has registered -35.6 degrees, while the Prado Veneiro-Babia station , in the municipality of San Emiliano de Babia (665 inhabitants), also in the north of León, it has reached -29.3 degrees. However, these low marks cannot be homologated as a record since they are not registered in official meteorological observatories, but in those of two associations.

The lowest record, that of Posada de Valdeón, has been in an extensive meadow in the upper area of ​​the Massif Central de los Picos de Europa, at a crossroads. In the area, troops from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) were deployed on Tuesday to clear traffic routes of snow and facilitate their opening. The Noromet meteorological association, to which one of the two stations that have recorded the freezing temperatures belongs, has also verified other very low ones in the Leonese municipalities of San Emiliano de Babia (-23.5ºC), Villamanín (-20, 5ºC) or Lugeros (-20.3ºC) and Burón (-16.6ºC).

Miguel Iglesias, vice president of Noromet, emphasizes that the physical characteristics of Vega de Liordes have made it easier to register such an extreme temperature. “It is a poljé (depression in the terrain or large sinkhole) located south of the central massif of Picos de Europa, at approximately 1850 meters above sea level. If there were not that closed depression in the terrain, the cold air would escape down the valley and would heat up as it descends to lower areas. In this case, when it accumulates in that poljé, it barely warms up and at the same time it continues to re-cool inside the pool due to various heat loss processes ”, explains the physicist. Iglesias also points out that “in general, all the towns in Babia have been around or below -20ºC” and that “Prado Veneiro station is located in a sinkhole near the town of San Emiliano de Babia, but not it is an inhabited environment ”.

Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the official Aemet, highlighted this Thursday that the cold was “the dominant note” during the last two days in large areas of the Peninsula, with lows that have dropped to -10ºC, as in Reinosa (Cantabria) , where at eight thirty this morning it was -17.3ºC; Villablino (León), with -14.3ºC at seven thirty; and -12.3ºC at seven in Benasque (Huesca). On Kings Day, -14ºC was reached in Puerto del Pico (Ávila) and in provincial capitals such as Teruel it reached -9ºC. Even in the high altitudes of the Pyrenees, in the Cantabrian mountain range and the Iberian system, values ​​lower than 20ºC have been registered in these two days, although when occurring in stations that do not belong to the official Meteorology network, these data lack “official character” . On Wednesday, at the Clot de la Llança meteorological station, in the Catalan Pyrenees, the temperature reached -34.1ºC, as reported by the Alt Pirineu Natural Park, dependent on the Generalitat of Catalonia.