The hardest of the storm Filomena lashes Spain. Snowfall affects 421 highways at midnight, of which 60, both the main and secondary networks, are closed, and has forced the cutting of points on two main roads in Toledo and the Madrid ring road M-30 and M-40. In addition, all the AVE trains heading to Valencia and Alicante have been suspended until Saturday at noon and the Barajas airport has paralyzed all operations until visibility is restored. The Government of Madrid has asked tonight for help from the UME to rescue the hundreds of vehicles trapped on the roads of the community. An undetermined number of troops are already working to rescue people trapped in Madrid, specifically on the A-5 (Móstoles and Alcorcón), the A-4 (Aranjuez) and the A-3 Arganda, according to 112. Only in the M-30, the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, estimates that there are 60 trapped vehicles. Of the rest of the roads, there is no estimate. [Siga toda la información del temporal, en directo].

This is the critical point of the formidable storm of snow, rain, wind, rough seas and low temperatures arising from the interaction of the temperate and humid air mass of the storm Filomena with the cold air mass installed in the Peninsula. Only Bizkaia, Álava, Córdoba, Huelva and Melilla are spared this Friday from the warnings. The most serious is located in Madrid, Guadalajara, Cuenca, Albacete, Toledo and Valencia, on red alert, the maximum of a scale of three, due to the forecast that 20 centimeters of snow will accumulate in 24 hours. At points in the Iberian system and in the Ebro valley they can exceed 30. These are “historical records”, since the snow is covering an area “unprecedented so far this century”, from “the two plateaus to the interior of the Cantabrian communities, Aragon, Valencia Community, Catalonia and areas of eastern Andalusia and eastern Extremadura ”, warns Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). In addition, the wind falls in the middle of blizzards that lift the snow from the ground, which, in addition to reducing visibility, can cause greater accumulations of snow on slopes and slopes.

This warning map is unusual and historic: never before has a red warning for snow been activated in the downtown area since 2007, when the Meteoalerta system came into effect. Valencia was red for snow a year ago, because of the storm Gloria and also because of an even worse snowfall, in 2017. A red warning, which is reached on very few occasions, supposes “an extreme risk” due to “unusual phenomena of exceptional intensity and with a very high level of risk for the population”. It is recommended, among other measures, not to drive on the roads.

Once the peak of the storm has passed, the snowfalls will subside on Sunday and the situation will tend to stabilize, but the sum of clear skies and light wind due to the anticyclone that will take over the Peninsula with snow on the surface can lead to cold really, with very strong frosts in large areas of the interior. The spokesperson of the Aemet advances that the established thresholds can be exceeded and enter a cold wave, the first in two winters. Cities like Soria or Teruel can drop below -8 degrees and even in Madrid it is aimed at -11 degrees on Tuesday.

The past dawn, thermometers have already dropped to -15.1 degrees in Villablino (León), -14.9 in Palacios de la Sierra (Burgos) and -14.6 in Campisábalos (Guadalajara), although on Thursday the frosts were even more significant, with almost -18 ºC in Reinosa (Cantabria). As for rainfall, so far this day 162 liters per square meter have already been accumulated in Estepona (Málaga), 82 in San Roque (Cádiz) and 61 in Candelaria (Tenerife). And a maximum streak of 118 has been measured in Izaña (Santa Cruz de Tenerife). East FridayDel Campo continues, Filomena continues to approach the Peninsula and drive temperate Mediterranean winds that come into contact with the accumulated cold air, which will lead to “copious snowfalls” that can be a “very adverse” phenomenon on Friday and Saturday .

The snow has fallen especially in the southeast of Castilla-La Mancha, parts of Murcia, interior of the Valencian Community, in some areas of the extreme northeast of Andalusia and will continue to move north. At the end of the day, it affects “practically all” of Castilla-La Mancha, the Community of Madrid, the south and east of Castilla y León, La Rioja, Navarra, the interior of the Basque Country, Aragon and the interior of Catalonia. The central zone and La Mancha are the most affected areas, since it will be snowing for “more than 24 consecutive hours”. Apart from the snow, very strong wind gusts and intense showers have once again been recorded in the Canary Islands, Cádiz and Malaga, where 60 to 80 liters per square meter can accumulate in 12 hours, as well as in the Balearic Islands and in lower areas of the southeast.

With these forecasts in hand, Aemet has initially activated the red or extreme risk warnings in Albacete, Cuenca and Toledo, to which Madrid and Guadalajara and, this morning, Valencia have joined at dawn. The red notices from La Mancha are in force from ten this morning to noon on Saturday, the one in Valencia from twelve this morning to nine tonight and those of Madrid, from six this afternoon to noon on Saturday. The warning is yellow, the minimum, in Badajoz, Soria, Segovia, Ávila and Salamanca, and orange, the second level, in the rest of the Valencian Community, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Almería, Granada, Jaén, Teruel, Cáceres, Zaragoza , Tarragona and Murcia. Due to cold, Teruel, Zaragoza, Guadalajara, Asturias, Cantabria, Ávila, Salamanca, Valladolid, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Galicia, Navarra, Guipúzcoa and La Rioja have yellow warnings, while it is orange in Huesca, Burgos, León, Palencia, Segovia, Soria, Zamora, Girona and Lleida.

Due to the maritime storm, there is a yellow warning in Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Gomera, El Hierro, Tenerife, Almería, Granada, Malaga, Alicante, Murcia, Ibiza and Formentera, and orange in Lanzarote and La Palma. At the same alert level, but due to wind, are Malaga, Jaén and Murcia, which goes up to orange in Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife. Due to rain there is a yellow warning in Seville, Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and Ceuta, while the warning is orange in Malaga and Cádiz.

He Saturday The cold will continue and Filomena will be located in the Mediterranean, so the humid marine winds will give her more fuel to intensify the rainfall in the eastern peninsula. Snowfall will be “more abundant than in previous days” with a probability greater than 80% in “practically” the entire interior of the peninsula, except western Andalusia, Extremadura, Galicia and points in the northern third. They will be in red notice 10 provinces of the communities of Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community, Catalonia and Aragon. In addition to snow, the rain can be heavy and accompanied by storms in the Balearic Islands in the southeast, south of Andalusia and parts of the Canary Islands. At the same time, the cold will continue and it will barely exceed 0 degrees throughout the day.

He Sunday, Del Campo expects that the showers will be locally intense in Catalonia and that in Andalusia and the Balearic Islands it will continue to snow at low levels, above just 200 or 300 meters in the Cantabrian Mountains, the Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja, Aragon, Catalonia. It may also continue to snow, albeit more weakly, in other parts of the northern half and central area.